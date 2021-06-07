Q&A: Adam Hertz, McDaniel College’s new director of athletics, made ‘pretty easy decision’ assuming full-time position

I don’t know that there are any “tough” parts, but I do think that the AD job is unique in that they need to have a level of expertise in just about every level of college administration. From admissions and financial aid, to alumni engagement and advancement, to student and academic affairs, to health and wellness. There are also a lot of things that I think ADs worry about. The obvious financial challenges that we face. We worry about being able to compete with salaries, facilities, staffing. We consider ourselves surrogate parents to the student athletes, so worry about their emotional and physical well-being, and how whether we can effectively help them balance not only their rigorous athletics experience, but their academic and social experiences on campus, as well. There’s also the challenge of the ever-increasing work demands of our coaches and how we promote and manage balance in their lives (and ours), as well.