Manchester Valley vs Liberty volleyball | PHOTOS

Liberty's Grace Maerten tries to put a shot over Manchester Valley blocker Sydney Cushen, left, during a volleyball match at Liberty High School on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
(Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

By
Sep 09, 2021
Liberty and Manchester Valley during a volleyball match at Liberty High School on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
(Brian Krista)
Liberty's Alise Shotwell (3) tries to put a shot past Manchester Valley blocker Skylar Engel during a volleyball match at Liberty High School on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
Liberty's Alise Shotwell (3) tries to put a shot past Manchester Valley blocker Skylar Engel during a volleyball match at Liberty High School on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Manchester Valley's Sarah Brisson makes a dig on a Liberty serve during a volleyball match at Liberty High School on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
Manchester Valley's Sarah Brisson makes a dig on a Liberty serve during a volleyball match at Liberty High School on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Manchester Valley's Sydney Cushen (1) tries to put a kill past Liberty blocker Sarah Zentner during a volleyball match at Liberty High School on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
Manchester Valley's Sydney Cushen (1) tries to put a kill past Liberty blocker Sarah Zentner during a volleyball match at Liberty High School on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Liberty's Paige Coulson, right, tries to put a kill past Manchester Valley's Elizabeth Burkhouse (3) during a volleyball match at Liberty High School on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
Liberty's Paige Coulson, right, tries to put a kill past Manchester Valley's Elizabeth Burkhouse (3) during a volleyball match at Liberty High School on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Manchester Valley's Sydney Cushen, left, blocks a shot by Liberty's Alise Shotwell during a volleyball match at Liberty High School on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
Manchester Valley's Sydney Cushen, left, blocks a shot by Liberty's Alise Shotwell during a volleyball match at Liberty High School on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Manchester Valley teammates celebrate a point during a volleyball match at Liberty High School on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
Manchester Valley teammates celebrate a point during a volleyball match at Liberty High School on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Liberty's Grace Maerten, left, and Maddie Maggio celebrate their win in the first set during a volleyball match against Manchester Valley at Liberty High School on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
Liberty's Grace Maerten, left, and Maddie Maggio celebrate their win in the first set during a volleyball match against Manchester Valley at Liberty High School on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Liberty's Alise Shotwell tries for a kill against Manchester Valley during a volleyball match at Liberty High School on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
Liberty's Alise Shotwell tries for a kill against Manchester Valley during a volleyball match at Liberty High School on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Manchester Valley's Emma Shaffer digs a Liberty serve during a volleyball match at Liberty High School on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
Manchester Valley's Emma Shaffer digs a Liberty serve during a volleyball match at Liberty High School on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Liberty's Grace Maerten tries to put a shot over Manchester Valley blocker Sydney Cushen, left, during a volleyball match at Liberty High School on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
Liberty's Grace Maerten tries to put a shot over Manchester Valley blocker Sydney Cushen, left, during a volleyball match at Liberty High School on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Manchester Valley's Faith Colender gets set to serve during a volleyball match at Liberty High School on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
Manchester Valley's Faith Colender gets set to serve during a volleyball match at Liberty High School on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Manchester Valley's Sarah Brisson attempts to put a shot past Liberty blockers Alise Shotwell (3) and Jenna Liska (20) during a volleyball match at Liberty High School on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
Manchester Valley's Sarah Brisson attempts to put a shot past Liberty blockers Alise Shotwell (3) and Jenna Liska (20) during a volleyball match at Liberty High School on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
