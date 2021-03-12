xml:space="preserve">
Century vs Liberty girls soccer | PHOTOS

Century's Haley Greenwade, left, gets past Liberty's Erin Mulholland before sending a shot towards the goal and keeper Lauren Mondor during a girls soccer game at Century High School on Thursday, March 11, 2021.
(Brian Krista)

By
Mar 11, 2021
Century and Liberty during a girls soccer game at Century High School on Thursday, March 11, 2021.
(Brian Krista)
Liberty's Devin Elliott boots the ball away before Century's Melody Levia can steal it away during a girls soccer game at Century High School on Thursday, March 11, 2021.
Century's Anna Hackett plays the ball in on a corner during a girls soccer game against Liberty at Century High School on Thursday, March 11, 2021.
Fans in the visitors grandstands watch a girls soccer match between Century and Liberty at Century High School on Thursday, March 11, 2021.
Liberty keeper Lauren Mondor, left, collides with Century's Sophia Taylor while trying to stop a shot on goal during a girls soccer game at Century High School on Thursday, March 11, 2021.
Fans in the grandstands watch a girls soccer match between Century and Liberty at Century High School on Thursday, March 11, 2021.
Liberty keeper Lauren Mondor goes to the ground to slow an attack by Century's Haley Greenwade, allowing defender Maddy McDaniels, right, a chance to get in position to stop a scoring chance during a girls soccer game at Century High School on Thursday, March 11, 2021.
Century's Emily Streett (14) and Liberty's Madi Rytina bother converge on the ball looking to make a play during a girls soccer game at Century High School on Thursday, March 11, 2021.
Century's Haley Greenwade, left, gets past Liberty's Erin Mulholland before sending a shot towards the goal and keeper Lauren Mondor during a girls soccer game at Century High School on Thursday, March 11, 2021.
Fans in the visitors grandstands watch a girls soccer match between Century and Liberty at Century High School on Thursday, March 11, 2021.
Century's Jane Brewer, left, and Liberty's Grace Beck converge on the ball, both attempting to make a play during a girls soccer game at Century High School on Thursday, March 11, 2021.
Century's Caroline Little gets her toe on the ball, beating out Liberty's Jordan Townsend, left, during a girls soccer game at Century High School on Thursday, March 11, 2021.
Century keeper Amelia Graff welcomes teammate Lauren Hackett (15) with open arms as they celebrate a 1-0 win over Liberty during a girls soccer game at Century High School on Thursday, March 11, 2021.
Century's Haley Greenwade races up the field with the ball, hoping to create a scoring oppotunity against Liberty during a girls soccer game at Century High School on Thursday, March 11, 2021.
Century goalie Amelia Graff makes a save on a shot by a Liberty opponent during a girls soccer game at Century High School on Thursday, March 11, 2021.
Century's Sophia Taylor, right, passes the ball off before a charging Liberty opponent, Devin Elliott, can thwart the attempt during a girls soccer game at Century High School on Thursday, March 11, 2021.
