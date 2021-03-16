(Brian Krista) Carroll County Maryland Westminster vs Manchester Valley girls soccer | PHOTOS By Brian Krista Mar 15, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Westminster and Manchester Valley during a girls soccer game at Manchester Valley High School on Monday, March 15, 2021. (Brian Krista) Westminster vs Manchester Valley girls soccer Westminster keeper Carlie Rosewag dives to cover up the ball and stop a Manchester Valley scoring opportunity during a girls soccer game at Manchester Valley High School on Monday, March 15, 2021. (Brian Krista) Westminster vs Manchester Valley girls soccer Westminster keeper Carlie Rosewag is sandwiched between teammate Julie Beltz, right, and Manchester Valley's Carmaya Bowman while making a save on a Mavericks corner kick during a girls soccer game at Manchester Valley High School on Monday, March 15, 2021. (Brian Krista) Westminster vs Manchester Valley girls soccer Manchester Valley's Colleen Dinne, left, looks for a teammate to pass to as Westminster's Ella Boussy pressures her on the play during a girls soccer game at Manchester Valley High School on Monday, March 15, 2021. (Brian Krista) Westminster vs Manchester Valley girls soccer Manchester Valley's Madison Allen turns in the direction of Westminster's goal as Owl midfielder Emily Davis looks to slow the offensive pressure during a girls soccer game at Manchester Valley High School on Monday, March 15, 2021. (Brian Krista) Westminster vs Manchester Valley girls soccer Westminster's Arianna Piluk, left, and Manchester Valley's Amelia Wisniewski battle as they race to gain possession of the ball during a girls soccer game at Manchester Valley High School on Monday, March 15, 2021. (Brian Krista) Westminster vs Manchester Valley girls soccer Westminster's Megan Walton, right, and Manchester Valley's Colleen Dinne both use their heads to make a play on the ball during a girls soccer game at Manchester Valley High School on Monday, March 15, 2021. (Brian Krista) Westminster vs Manchester Valley girls soccer Westminster's Arianna Piluk, left, and Manchester Valley's Amy Bell battle for control of the ball near the sildeline during a girls soccer game at Manchester Valley High School on Monday, March 15, 2021. (Brian Krista) Westminster vs Manchester Valley girls soccer Manchester Valley keeper Buttiglieri anticipates a kick from Westminster's Emily Davis during a girls soccer game at Manchester Valley High School on Monday, March 15, 2021. (Brian Krista) Westminster vs Manchester Valley girls soccer Manchester Valley's Taylor Dadds tries to move away from pressure by Westminster's Taylor Speigle during a girls soccer game at Manchester Valley High School on Monday, March 15, 2021. (Brian Krista) Westminster vs Manchester Valley girls soccer Manchester Valley's Amelia Wisniewski (13) celebrates her first half score with teammates, Colleen Dinne, right, and Madison Allen during a girls soccer game against Westminster at Manchester Valley High School on Monday, March 15, 2021. (Brian Krista) Advertisement