(Brian Krista) Carroll County Maryland Manchester Valley vs Liberty girls soccer | PHOTOS By Brian Krista Mar 25, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Manchester Valley and Liberty during a girls soccer game at Liberty High School on Thursday, March 25, 2021. (Brian Krista) Manchester Valley vs Liberty girls soccer Manchester Valley's Taylor Dadds (7) tries to keep the ball in play along the sideline while holding off pressure from Liberty's Kara Bartolowits during a girls soccer game at Liberty High School on Thursday, March 25, 2021. (Brian Krista) Manchester Valley vs Liberty girls soccer Manchester Valley's Madison Allen uses to her head to play the ball on a throw-in, in front of Liberty's Devin Elliott (17) during a girls soccer game at Liberty High School on Thursday, March 25, 2021. (Brian Krista) Manchester Valley vs Liberty girls soccer Liberty goalie Lauren Mondor slides to the ground to cover the ball before Manchester Valley's Madison Allen can gain a scoring chance during a girls soccer game at Liberty High School on Thursday, March 25, 2021. (Brian Krista) Manchester Valley vs Liberty girls soccer Manchester Valley's Carmaya Bowman, right, clears the ball away before Liberty's Maia Burger can steal possession during a girls soccer game at Liberty High School on Thursday, March 25, 2021. (Brian Krista) Manchester Valley vs Liberty girls soccer Manchester Valley's Taylor Shank tries to take control of the ball as Liberty's Caitlin O'Dea, left, converges on the play during a girls soccer game at Liberty High School on Thursday, March 25, 2021. (Brian Krista) Manchester Valley vs Liberty girls soccer Liberty's Madi Rytina (11) positions herself to make a play on the ball while holding off pressure from Manchester Valley's Avery D'Agati during a girls soccer game at Liberty High School on Thursday, March 25, 2021. (Brian Krista) Manchester Valley vs Liberty girls soccer Liberty's Erin Mulholland is able to get above Manchester Valley's Madison Allen in an effort to play the ball with her head during a girls soccer game at Liberty High School on Thursday, March 25, 2021. (Brian Krista) Advertisement