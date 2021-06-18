xml:space="preserve">
Fallston vs Liberty 1A Girls Lacrosse Final | PHOTOS

Liberty head coach Tom Brandel presents the championship trophy to his players as they celebrate following their win over Fallston during the Class 1A girls lacrosse championship game at Loyola University's Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, June 18, 2021.
(Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Fallston vs Liberty 1A Girls Lacrosse Final | PHOTOS

By
Jun 18, 2021
Liberty's Kayleigh Ward charges up the field with the ball as Fallston's Mia Salvatierra gives chase during the Class 1A girls lacrosse championship game at Loyola University's Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Liberty players rush onto the field to celebrate their win over Fallston during the Class 1A girls lacrosse championship game at Loyola University's Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, June 18, 2021.
Liberty players rush onto the field to celebrate their win over Fallston during the Class 1A girls lacrosse championship game at Loyola University's Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Liberty's Jenna Evans and Fallston's Ally Schromsky battle for a faceoff during the Class 1A girls lacrosse championship game at Loyola University's Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Liberty's Ally Pond gets past the Fallston defense as she fires a shot past goalie Maddy Eckstein for a Lions second half goal during the Class 1A girls lacrosse championship game at Loyola University's Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Fallston's Skyler Stevens, left, draws pressure from Liberty's Sydnie Bolger as she controls the ball near the crease during the Class 1A girls lacrosse championship game at Loyola University's Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Liberty's Val Thompson runs down the line of teammates as she celebrates after the team's win over Fallston during the Class 1A girls lacrosse championship game at Loyola University's Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Liberty head coach Tom Brandel accepts the championship trophy following their win over Fallston during the Class 1A girls lacrosse championship game at Loyola University's Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Liberty's Emily Van Reenan battles for a faceoff with Fallston's Juliana Williams, right, during the Class 1A girls lacrosse championship game at Loyola University's Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Fallston's Bella Bouffard, right, tries to get past the defense by Liberty's Riley Matthiesen during the Class 1A girls lacrosse championship game at Loyola University's Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Liberty head coach Tom Brandel presents the championship trophy to his players as they celebrate following their win over Fallston during the Class 1A girls lacrosse championship game at Loyola University's Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Liberty's Emma Spaulding celebrates with the trophy following their win over Fallston during the Class 1A girls lacrosse championship game at Loyola University's Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Liberty's Julia Lucas, left, sprints up the field with the ball, drawing pressure from Fallston's Anna Miller during the Class 1A girls lacrosse championship game at Loyola University's Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Fallston's Caroline Griffith fires a shot resulting in a second half goal against Liberty during the Class 1A girls lacrosse championship game at Loyola University's Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Fallston's Juliana Williams, center, tries to cut between Liberty defenders Caitlynn Szarko (15) and Jenna Evans (13) during the Class 1A girls lacrosse championship game at Loyola University's Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Fallston's Juliana Williams (13) scores a goal against Liberty and goalie Emma Spaulding during the Class 1A girls lacrosse championship game at Loyola University's Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Liberty's Riley Matthiesen (3) celebrates a goal against Fallston during the Class 1A girls lacrosse championship game at Loyola University's Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Fallston teammates, Caroline Griffith, left, and Skyler Stevens celebrate a goal against Liberty during the Class 1A girls lacrosse championship game at Loyola University's Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Liberty's Riley Matthiesen charges toward the crease on her way to a first half goal against Fallston during the Class 1A girls lacrosse championship game at Loyola University's Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Fallston accepts their runner up trophy following their loss to Liberty during the Class 1A girls lacrosse championship game at Loyola University's Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Liberty teammates celebrate with Ally Pond (8) following her goal in the second half during the Class 1A girls lacrosse championship game at Loyola University's Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Liberty's Val Thompson, top, tries to pressure Fallston's Anna Miller into a turnover during the Class 1A girls lacrosse championship game at Loyola University's Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Liberty head coach Tom Brandel presents the championship trophy to his players as they celebrate following their win over Fallston during the Class 1A girls lacrosse championship game at Loyola University's Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Fallston's Delaney Nicolaus receives a hug from a coach as players accept their runner up medals following their loss to Liberty during the Class 1A girls lacrosse championship game at Loyola University's Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
