(Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Carroll County Maryland Fallston vs Liberty 1A Girls Lacrosse Final | PHOTOS By Brian Krista Jun 18, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Fallston and Liberty during the Class 1A girls lacrosse championship game at Loyola University's Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Brian Krista) Fallston vs Liberty 1A Girls Lacrosse Final Liberty's Kayleigh Ward charges up the field with the ball as Fallston's Mia Salvatierra gives chase during the Class 1A girls lacrosse championship game at Loyola University's Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Fallston vs Liberty 1A Girls Lacrosse Final Liberty players rush onto the field to celebrate their win over Fallston during the Class 1A girls lacrosse championship game at Loyola University's Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Fallston vs Liberty 1A Girls Lacrosse Final Liberty's Jenna Evans and Fallston's Ally Schromsky battle for a faceoff during the Class 1A girls lacrosse championship game at Loyola University's Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Fallston vs Liberty 1A Girls Lacrosse Final Liberty's Ally Pond gets past the Fallston defense as she fires a shot past goalie Maddy Eckstein for a Lions second half goal during the Class 1A girls lacrosse championship game at Loyola University's Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Fallston vs Liberty 1A Girls Lacrosse Final Fallston's Skyler Stevens, left, draws pressure from Liberty's Sydnie Bolger as she controls the ball near the crease during the Class 1A girls lacrosse championship game at Loyola University's Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Fallston vs Liberty 1A Girls Lacrosse Final Liberty's Val Thompson runs down the line of teammates as she celebrates after the team's win over Fallston during the Class 1A girls lacrosse championship game at Loyola University's Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Fallston vs Liberty 1A Girls Lacrosse Final Liberty head coach Tom Brandel accepts the championship trophy following their win over Fallston during the Class 1A girls lacrosse championship game at Loyola University's Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Fallston vs Liberty 1A Girls Lacrosse Final Liberty's Emily Van Reenan battles for a faceoff with Fallston's Juliana Williams, right, during the Class 1A girls lacrosse championship game at Loyola University's Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Fallston vs Liberty 1A Girls Lacrosse Final Fallston's Bella Bouffard, right, tries to get past the defense by Liberty's Riley Matthiesen during the Class 1A girls lacrosse championship game at Loyola University's Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Fallston vs Liberty 1A Girls Lacrosse Final Liberty head coach Tom Brandel presents the championship trophy to his players as they celebrate following their win over Fallston during the Class 1A girls lacrosse championship game at Loyola University's Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Fallston vs Liberty 1A Girls Lacrosse Final Liberty's Emma Spaulding celebrates with the trophy following their win over Fallston during the Class 1A girls lacrosse championship game at Loyola University's Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Fallston vs Liberty 1A Girls Lacrosse Final Liberty's Julia Lucas, left, sprints up the field with the ball, drawing pressure from Fallston's Anna Miller during the Class 1A girls lacrosse championship game at Loyola University's Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Fallston vs Liberty 1A Girls Lacrosse Final Fallston's Caroline Griffith fires a shot resulting in a second half goal against Liberty during the Class 1A girls lacrosse championship game at Loyola University's Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Fallston vs Liberty 1A Girls Lacrosse Final Fallston's Juliana Williams, center, tries to cut between Liberty defenders Caitlynn Szarko (15) and Jenna Evans (13) during the Class 1A girls lacrosse championship game at Loyola University's Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Fallston vs Liberty 1A Girls Lacrosse Final Fallston's Juliana Williams (13) scores a goal against Liberty and goalie Emma Spaulding during the Class 1A girls lacrosse championship game at Loyola University's Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Fallston vs Liberty 1A Girls Lacrosse Final Liberty's Riley Matthiesen (3) celebrates a goal against Fallston during the Class 1A girls lacrosse championship game at Loyola University's Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Fallston vs Liberty 1A Girls Lacrosse Final Fallston teammates, Caroline Griffith, left, and Skyler Stevens celebrate a goal against Liberty during the Class 1A girls lacrosse championship game at Loyola University's Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Fallston vs Liberty 1A Girls Lacrosse Final Liberty's Riley Matthiesen charges toward the crease on her way to a first half goal against Fallston during the Class 1A girls lacrosse championship game at Loyola University's Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Fallston vs Liberty 1A Girls Lacrosse Final Fallston accepts their runner up trophy following their loss to Liberty during the Class 1A girls lacrosse championship game at Loyola University's Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Fallston vs Liberty 1A Girls Lacrosse Final Liberty teammates celebrate with Ally Pond (8) following her goal in the second half during the Class 1A girls lacrosse championship game at Loyola University's Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Fallston vs Liberty 1A Girls Lacrosse Final Liberty's Val Thompson, top, tries to pressure Fallston's Anna Miller into a turnover during the Class 1A girls lacrosse championship game at Loyola University's Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Fallston vs Liberty 1A Girls Lacrosse Final Liberty head coach Tom Brandel presents the championship trophy to his players as they celebrate following their win over Fallston during the Class 1A girls lacrosse championship game at Loyola University's Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Fallston vs Liberty 1A Girls Lacrosse Final Fallston's Delaney Nicolaus receives a hug from a coach as players accept their runner up medals following their loss to Liberty during the Class 1A girls lacrosse championship game at Loyola University's Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, June 18, 2021. 