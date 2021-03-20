(Brian Krista) Carroll County Maryland Winters Mill vs Liberty football | PHOTOS By Brian Krista Mar 19, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Winters Mill and Liberty during a football game at Liberty High School on Friday, March 19, 2021. (Brian Krista) Winters Mill vs Liberty football Liberty's Nathan Godfrey gets in position to make a touchdown reception during a football game at Liberty High School on Friday, March 19, 2021. (Brian Krista) Winters Mill vs Liberty football Liberty receiver Phillip Sackett has the ball glance off his fingertips while covered in the endzone by Winters Mill's Tyler Smith during a football game at Liberty High School on Friday, March 19, 2021. (Brian Krista) Winters Mill vs Liberty football Winters Mill quarterback Cooper Maus looks to pass during a football game at Liberty High School on Friday, March 19, 2021. (Brian Krista) Winters Mill vs Liberty football Liberty's Phillip Sackett pressures Winters Mill quarterback Cooper Maus into a pass resulting in an interception during a football game at Liberty High School on Friday, March 19, 2021. (Brian Krista) Winters Mill vs Liberty football Liberty's Nathan Godfrey lunges to tackle Winters Mill running back Will Tobias for a loss during a football game at Liberty High School on Friday, March 19, 2021. (Brian Krista) Winters Mill vs Liberty football Liberty's Nathan Godfrey celebrates a touchdown reception with teammate Sonny Jones (3) during a football game at Liberty High School on Friday, March 19, 2021. (Brian Krista) Winters Mill vs Liberty football Winters Mill's Braxtyn Koch, right, tries stripping the ball from Liberty's Tommy Nelson while making a tackle on the play during a football game at Liberty High School on Friday, March 19, 2021. (Brian Krista) Winters Mill vs Liberty football Winters Mill's 2 hurdles a tackle attempt by Liberty's Gabe Rohrer during a football game at Liberty High School on Friday, March 19, 2021. (Brian Krista) Winters Mill vs Liberty football Liberty running back Tommy Nelson tries to hold off a tackle attempt by Winters Mill's Joe Benedictis during a football game at Liberty High School on Friday, March 19, 2021. (Brian Krista) Winters Mill vs Liberty football Liberty's Samuel Evans (8) celebrates an interception with teammate Sonny Jones during a football game at Liberty High School on Friday, March 19, 2021. (Brian Krista) Winters Mill vs Liberty football Liberty's Nathan Godfrey hangs on to the ball despite being tackled by Winters Mill's Nathan Gelsinger and Will Tobias, bottom, during a football game at Liberty High School on Friday, March 19, 2021. (Brian Krista) Winters Mill vs Liberty football Liberty quarterback Jack Pellicciotti eyes a receiver down field during a football game at Liberty High School on Friday, March 19, 2021. (Brian Krista) Winters Mill vs Liberty football Winters Mill's Will Tobias (24) celebrates a punt return for a touchdown with teammate Andrew Buzzeo (7) during a football game at Liberty High School on Friday, March 19, 2021. (Brian Krista) Winters Mill vs Liberty football Liberty's Tommy Nelson jumps in the air while celebrating a touchdown run with Tanner Herring (56) and other Lions teammates during a football game at Liberty High School on Friday, March 19, 2021. (Brian Krista) Winters Mill vs Liberty football Winters Mill running back Ben Ruby tries to avoid a tackle attempt by Liberty's Ethan Crosby during a football game at Liberty High School on Friday, March 19, 2021. (Brian Krista) Winters Mill vs Liberty football Liberty quarterback Jack Pellicciotti is tackled for a loss by a group of Winters Mill defenders during a football game at Liberty High School on Friday, March 19, 2021. (Brian Krista) Winters Mill vs Liberty football Liberty's Samuel Evans races up the field with the ball with Winters Mill defender Will Tobias in pursuit during a football game at Liberty High School on Friday, March 19, 2021. (Brian Krista) Winters Mill vs Liberty football Winters Mill's Cian McCauley makes a lunging tackle on Liberty ball carrier Jordan Ambrose during a football game at Liberty High School on Friday, March 19, 2021. (Brian Krista) Winters Mill vs Liberty football Winters Mill's Ben Ruby flexes after a rushing touchdown, while joined in celebration by teammates Cooper Maus, left, and Cam Vogel during a football game at Liberty High School on Friday, March 19, 2021. (Brian Krista) Advertisement