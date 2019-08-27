Advertisement Advertisement Carroll County Maryland Carroll Community College Men's Soccer By Brian Krista Aug 27, 2019 | 6:44 PM Pictures of Carroll Community College's men's soccer team as they compete in their first match against Hagerstown on Tuesday, August 27. The game was the first official athletics contest in the history of the school. (Brian Krista) Next Gallery PHOTOS Westminster Field Hockey practice Advertisement Carroll County Carroll County Sports Manchester Valley football practice By Brian Krista 12:15 PM Motor Vehicle Collision MD 140 at Hughes Shop Road Pets Available for Adoption - Week of August 26, 2019 Motor vehicle collision involving an SUV and cyclist Carroll Mug Shots in the News Summerfest County golf opener Move-in day at McDaniel