(Brian Krista) Carroll County Maryland South Carroll vs Liberty boys soccer | PHOTOS By Brian Krista Mar 23, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Liberty and South Carroll during a boys soccer game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (Brian Krista) South Carroll vs Liberty boys soccer South Carroll's Derek Jackson, center, gets caught between Liberty teammates Owen Milewski (3) and Ben Hiebler as they battle for control of the ball during a boys soccer game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (Brian Krista) South Carroll vs Liberty boys soccer South Carroll's Steven Cox makes a sliding kick to keep the ball away from Liberty's Jack Brumbalow during a boys soccer game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (Brian Krista) South Carroll vs Liberty boys soccer South Carroll's Steven Cox makes a sliding play on the ball, forcing Liberty's Owen Milewski to hurdle him on the play during a boys soccer game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (Brian Krista) South Carroll vs Liberty boys soccer Liberty's Ben Hiebler and South Carroll's Derek Jackson converge on the ball during a boys soccer game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (Brian Krista) South Carroll vs Liberty boys soccer South Carroll's Daniel Caparotti goes above Liberty's Chimwemwe Chinkuyu in an attempt to play the ball with his head during a boys soccer game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (Brian Krista) South Carroll vs Liberty boys soccer Liberty's Chimwemwe Chinkuyu directs a pass past a couple South Carroll defenders, in front of the South Carroll goal, leading to the first score of the boys soccer game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (Brian Krista) South Carroll vs Liberty boys soccer Liberty's Drew McLaughlin boots the ball up the field, past South Carroll's Derek Jackson during a boys soccer game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (Brian Krista) South Carroll vs Liberty boys soccer Sam Allen (17) celebrates with Liberty teammates following the opening score of their game against South Carroll at Liberty High School on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (Brian Krista) South Carroll vs Liberty boys soccer South Carroll's William Davis, right, celebrates a first half score with teammate Gage Brown during a boys soccer game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (Brian Krista) South Carroll vs Liberty boys soccer Liberty's Chimwemwe Chinkuyu races towards South Carroll goal as Cavaliers opponent William Davis tries to defend on the play during a boys soccer game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (Brian Krista) Advertisement