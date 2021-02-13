Advertisement Advertisement Carroll County Maryland South Carroll vs Manchester Valley boys basketball By Brian Krista Feb 12, 2021 at 8:05 PM Manchester Valley and South Carroll during a boys basketball game at Manchester Valley High School on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (Brian Krista) Next Gallery PHOTOS Carroll County Wrestling Championships Advertisement Carroll County Carroll County High School Sports Boys basketball: South Carroll vs. Liberty Images from the Lions' 60-40 win over the Cavaliers in Winfield Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Feb 8, 2021 Carroll County Indoor Track Championships St. Mary's vs. Gerstell girls basketball Westminster Administration Building Construction Carroll County Athletic League Girls Basketball Scoring Leaders 2021 Carroll County Athletic League Boys Basketball Scoring Leaders 2021 Century vs Liberty wrestling Francis Scott Key vs South Carroll boys basketball Advertisement