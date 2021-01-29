Advertisement Advertisement Carroll County Maryland Winters Mill vs Francis Scott Key boys basketball By Brian Krista Jan 28, 2021 at 8:13 PM Francis Scott Key and Winters Mill during a boys basketball game at Winters Mill High School on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (Brian Krista) Next Gallery PHOTOS Century vs Liberty Girls Basketball Advertisement Carroll County Carroll County Liberty vs Westminster boys basketball Liberty and Westminster during a boys basketball at Westminster High School on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. By Brian Krista Jan 27, 2021 South Carroll vs Manchester Valley wrestling Carroll Community College and the Pandemic Coppermine 4 Seasons Sports and Fitness Complex Winters Mill vs Westminster boys basketball At Days End Farm, a home for horses Century vs South Carroll boys basketball South Carroll vs Liberty wrestling Advertisement