Advertisement Advertisement Carroll County Maryland South Carroll Dog Park By Brian Krista May 14, 2020 | 5:10 PM Pictures at the recently reopened South Carroll Dog Park on Thursday, May 14. (Brian Krista) Next Gallery PHOTOS Noah Homayouni Memorial PHOTOS Community-based COVID-19 testing at Carroll County Agriculture Center Advertisement Carroll County Reflections of Carroll's Past - April 2020 Crash on Francis Scott Key Highway sends tractor-trailer into yard of home Back to the links, lakes Liberty High School Tennis Shaddock MMA Online Classes Airpark Primary Care during COVID-19 Equine Dental Day Advertisement