‘All children have the right to a wonderful Christmas’ Carroll County Salvation Army’s need for gift donations soars

Shelves of donations are filling up more slowly this year at the Carroll County branch of the Salvation Army and the nonprofit says it needs Angel Tree donations now more than ever.

The Angel Tree program provides free gifts to children on Christmas morning. Once a child has been registered as an angel, a toy wish list is shared with donors in the area so the child can receive those items as presents. The program provides gifts for hundreds of thousands of children across the U.S. each year, according to the Salvation Army website. Government identification may be required upon registry.

Angel Tree donations help children receive Christmas presents when their families may not otherwise be able to afford them.

As of Oct. 10, only 30 donors have given gifts via the Angel Tree program, whereas the organization had more than 50 donors at this time last year.

Andrea Gill, a social worker with the Salvation Army of Carroll County, said a lack of donors is consistent with how other branches of the organization are faring this year. But the number of children in need in the county has increased as well. Last year, about 700 children received holiday gifts via the program, and so far this year there are 968 registered Angel Tree recipients .

“I’m still receiving phone calls every day from parents needing help,” Gill said. “Right now they’re going on a waiting list because I have no donors to take care of them.”

The waitlist has more than 50 children on it as of Oct. 10.

Many donors sponsor holiday gifts for multiple children and some donors are businesses or larger organizations. Gill said the average person will sponsor three to eight children and a corporation will typically give up to 200 Angel Tree donations.

Sherryn Gaworecki, community relations director for the Salvation Army in Central Maryland, said the increase in demand in Carroll County can be explained by a combination of inflation and the pandemic. She said that nonprofits are struggling across the board.

“I get that budgets are tight,” Gaworecki said. “I get that everyone is stretching their dollars to pay for gas, to pay for food and to pay for utilities, but think of the children who are far worse off, especially in Carroll County.

“Families are struggling really hard in Carroll County and there are so many children in need of Christmas assistance this year, especially now more so than any other year,” she added.

Gaworecki said the Angel Tree program allows area residents to play Santa Claus each year.

“All children have the right to a wonderful Christmas,” she said. “It doesn’t matter who you are ... or what your background is. Angel Tree is the one program from the Salvation Army where these children get a Christmas miracle, so to speak.”

Anyone who is interested in participating in the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program can visit https://angeltreemd.org/ or contact the Carroll County Salvation Army’s director by emailing Alma.Balsamo@uss.salvationarmy.org.