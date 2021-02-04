Former teacher, director Richard Hill remembered for his dedication to music and education

He was a member of Carroll County Teachers Association. He served as president, negotiations team member, treasurer and as chair of the grievance committee. He was also part of Maryland State Teachers Association and National Education Association where he served as a convention delegate for each. When he retired from teaching, he was a member of the Carroll County Retired Teachers Association and Maryland Retired School Personnel Association where he held the presidency for a time for both groups. And for the National Retired Teachers Association, he served as a convention delegate.