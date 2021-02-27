Advertisement Advertisement Carroll County Maryland Farm Equipment Auction | PHOTOS By Brian Krista Feb 27, 2021 at 2:32 PM Pictures from a farm equipment auction by retiring farmer Glenn Rash, on his property in Sykesville on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (Brian Krista) Next Gallery PHOTOS Carroll County Public Safety Plunge | PHOTOS Advertisement Carroll County Carroll County Gerstell vs John Carroll girls basketball | PHOTOS Gerstell and John Carroll during a girls basketball game at Gerstell Academy on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. By Brian Krista Feb 24, 2021 More snow to start the week | Photos Springdale vs Avalon boys basketball | PHOTOS Wintry precipitation continues Friday | Photos Another February Storm - Carroll County | PHOTOS Ash Wednesday in Carroll | PHOTOS CCPS vaccine clinic Mount St. Mary's vs Wagner mens basketball Advertisement