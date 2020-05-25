Q&A: Westminster High lacrosse coach John Brown on his career, what type of players he wants on his team, post-pandemic plans

A: All of the state championships have great memories but I would think the [2005-06] girls basketball team [at North Carroll] is one of my fondest memories. It was close to my start in varsity basketball and we weren’t winning much but that group was so close to each other and worked so hard. We went 3-19 that year but had the best team atmosphere and they taught me a lot about what was important with sports. I have used many of those lessons when putting teams together since then. Find dedicated, passionate players and eliminating drama is a great start to success.