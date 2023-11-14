Carroll prosecutor says Ravi Pansuriya of Westminster planned his father’s murder amid family turmoil

During her opening statement Tuesday, Deputy State’s Attorney Melissa Hockensmith described Ravi Pansuriya as “withdrawn and angry” after a failed marriage led him to return to living in his parents’ home in Westminster. “Floundering” in his career, Pansuriya planned the murder and subsequent dismemberment of his father early last October, Hockensmith said, and the prosecution has strong evidence to support the first-degree murder charge against him.

Pansuriya, 31, is charged with murder in the Oct. 2, 2022 death of his father, Maganbhai Pansuriya, 59. The case is being tried in Carroll County Circuit Court.

Advertisement

Hockensmith described Maganbhai Pansuriya as a successful business owner and doctor, who owned medical practices in Westminster and Hampstead, as well as the Best Western Historic Frederick hotel, where Ravi Pansuriya worked as a manager.

Ravi Pansuriya’s career was described as “floundering” and “unsuccessful” by Hockensmith, and Maganbhai Pansuriya became frustrated with his son.

Advertisement

“Ravi was lazy,” Hockensmith said. “He didn’t really want to work.”

Ravi Pansuriya was married in 2019 to a woman he met while visiting India, Hockensmith said, but the marriage did not last, and he returned to living with his parents before the murder.

At this point in time, “he became withdrawn and angry,” Hockensmith said, and began planning his father’s death.

Hockensmith said Ravi Pansuriya knew his mother’s schedule well, and planned to murder his father when he knew she would not be home. The suspect told his mother he was going to the library around 10:30 a.m., but instead he went to Walmart to purchase a hatchet, which was later used in the murder, Hockensmith said.

Neeta Pansuriya last saw her husband in sweatpants and a casual shirt at home, reading about the stock market, Hockensmith said.

Hockensmith said the “brutal murder and dismemberment” was carried out with multiple ineffective tools, and it took Ravi Pansuriya more time than he anticipated to dismember the body.

According to the statement of probable cause filed in the District Court of Maryland for Carroll County, Neeta Pansuriya reported her husband missing Oct. 2 and deputies from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on their house.

During the search, investigators “observed what appeared to be possible human flesh” on the rear bumper of a truck registered to Maganbhai Pansuriya and on a doormat in the home’s driveway. Deputies located blood throughout the house, including in the bathroom and garage and also found “numerous tools” that appeared to have blood, tissue and hair on them in the garage. Deputies also found clothes with suspected blood on them that they say belonged to Ravi Pansuriya, according to the statement.

Advertisement

The victim’s body was found on the shoulder of a road that night, according to court documents.

Alexander Cruickshank, an assistant public defender representing Pansuriya, spent less than a minute delivering his opening statement. He said that he is confident the jury will reach a verdict of not guilty after examining the evidence.

Ravi Pansuriya appeared in court with short dark hair and a closely shaved face, in contrast to the long hair he sported during previous court appearances.

Maryland Circuit Court Judge Maria Oesterreicher is presiding over the trial, which is expected to last about a week.