Veterans’ View: Make veterans in Carroll County count; be a part of Census 2020

The recently establish Carroll County Complete Count Committee (CCC) is a volunteer committee charged with increasing awareness and motivating residents to respond to the 2020 Census. The CCC serve as the county’s “census ambassador” and plays an integral part in ensuring a complete and accurate count of the community. They provide a vehicle for coordinating and nurturing cooperative efforts between state, and local governments; communities; and the US Census Bureau. Success of the census depends on community involvement at every level and success cannot be achieved without local involvement from Carroll County’s respected leaders.