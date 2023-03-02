Allan Edward Baugher, of Baugher’s Farm Orchard and Restaurant in Westminster, dies

Allan Edward Baugher, of Baugher’s Farm Orchard and Restaurant in Westminster, a family farm he inherited from his parents, died Feb. 26 of complications from Parkinson’s disease at his home. He was 88.

Born Sept. 27, 1935, he was the son of Edward and Romaine Baugher, who founded Baugher’s Farm Orchard & Restaurant. Edward, who died in 1984, and Romaine, who died in 2006, expanded the family’s farm from 60 acres to a 600-acre operation, one of the largest orchards in Maryland.

Baugher took over management of the orchard from his parents in the 1950s and worked alongside his siblings as well as his wife Marjorie Hull Baugher, and their children running the farm, orchard and restaurant.

Described by many Carroll County residents as generous, gentle and kind, Baugher – known as Mr. B – spent his days in the farm fields, hauling fruit in his old Ford pickup truck, leading kindergarten field trips, and sharing the bounty from his farm with friends and strangers.

Charles Simpson, public information officer and vice president of the Pleasant Valley Community Fire Department, said Baugher was a friend to the fire department.

“He was one of those people you could call and say, ‘Hey, Mr. Baugher, could you do this or could you do that,’ or ‘we need this or we need that’ and he was always right there to help,” Simpson said. “He was a great friend and everybody here liked him, respected him, and not just his generosity but his friendship.”

Baugher also loved playing harmonica.

Senior Pastor Glenn McCrickard of Westminster Church of the Brethren, knew Baugher for more than a decade and recalled him being a gifted musician.

“I can remember being in worship or coming into the sanctuary and Allan sitting in the sanctuary as he’s waiting for worship to start and him playing his harmonica and that sort of sound filling the sanctuary,” McCrickard said. “It was very inviting and heartwarming.”

McCrickard said Baugher should be remembered for his generosity, kindness and concern for others.

“One thing that stood out to me in the times I visited Allan, [was that] he would inevitably ask me, ‘How are you doing?’” McCrickard said. “He was always concerned about other people and their well-being.”

Survivors include his wife, Marjorie Hull Baugher, who worked on the farm by his side for more than 60 years; children Kay Ripley, Ted and Lynn Forman, Nathan Baugher, Kevin and Lorraine Jones, and Dwight and Allison Baugher; 13 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by his siblings Dan Baugher, Miriam Helton, and Dottie Dunn.

A public viewing was held Thursday at Pleasant Valley Community Fire Department in Westminster.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, at Westminster Church of the Brethren, 1 Park Ave., Westminster. Burial will take place at Meadow Branch Cemetery, 818 Old Taneytown Road, Westminster.