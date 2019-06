Jen Rynda / BSMG

Alzheimer's Association Greater Maryland Executive Director Cass Naugle, left, of Mount Airy hugs, Kathy Siggins of Mount Airy after the dedication of the U.S. Postal Service's Alzheimer’s Semipostal Fundraising Stamp at Johns Hopkins Asthma & Allergy Center Atrium in Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. Kathy's late husband Gene Siggins Sr. succumbed to the disease in 1999.