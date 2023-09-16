An Eye for Art: Monrovia artist Jim Jamitis turns wood into inspired creations

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Jim Jamitis is a wood sculptor and a consignee at Off Track Co-operative and Gallery Art in Westminster, which features local and regional artists.

Jamitis, who is from Monrovia in Frederick County, has been interested in art his entire life. “I always scribbled in sketchbooks, but I did more writing back then,” he said.

Jamitis worked as an engineer and a graphic designer.

Jim Jamitis is pictured with his wooden sculpture of a large mouthed bass. Lyndi McNulty photo

About 25 years ago Jamitis got interested in woodcarving as a hobby. He was inspired by his grandmother. “She had two water buffalo bookends, and I was always fascinated by them,” he said. Early in his engineering career, he traveled out West and became interested in wildlife art.

About five years ago he revisited his interest in woodcarving. After his father died, he was taking care of his mother and had more room and time to spread out his tools and do some woodcarving.

Jamitis started wood carving by creating animals, such as bears and fish. He carved simple small things. He is mostly self-taught and read some books about carving. “Primarily, I just fooled around with it,” he said.

Jamitis uses all kinds of wood. He makes New England-style whale plaques from recycled barnwood. He uses anything from pine to exotic woods that he purchases from eBay or high-end wood stores. Everything has its own look. “I tend not to paint anything I do, so I like to show the wood grain,” Jamitis said.

Humpback whale wall art carved from reclaimed barnwood by Jim Jamitis. Jim Jamitis photo

He likes to carve whales, sharks and other sea creatures. Jamitis also does abstract pieces that are enhanced by the beauty of the wood.

Jamitis takes commissions. He just finished a 6-pound largemouth bass that looks as if it is leaping out of the water. It is carved from poplar. The man who commissioned the fish did it as a present for his son who is a competitive fisherman.

Jamitis started selling his hand-carved art at arts and crafts shows last year. He participated in Boonsboro Days last September. He also participated in this year’s Common Ground on the Hill Roots Music & Arts Festival at McDaniel College.

Jamitis will be participating in the long-running Colorfest in Thurmont this year and will be selling his wood artworks at the Smithsburg Steam Engine and Craft Show later this month. He is also participating in the Evergreen Fest held outside at Offtrack Art in Westminster.

Grizzly bear carved from butternut wood by Jim Jamitis. Jim Jamitis photo

“Carving is satisfying because I can expose the different layers of the wood,” Jamitis said. " I find beauty in the wood when I scrape off the outside. It is like finding treasure. I carved a charcuterie board out of a piece of antique lumber that was salvaged. It looked like garbage when I found it. After I took off the top layer it was one of the most beautiful pieces of wood I ever found. I like to see what is inside the wood.”

“There is a big community of makers online of all kinds of things,” Jamitis continued. “I am inspired by that community more than fine arts probably because of my technical background. I am inspired by things they do.”

Manta Ray carved from elm wood by Jim Jamitis. Jim Jamitis photo

In the future, he said he would like to learn chain saw carving and crafting large pieces in general. “They usually have to be commissioned pieces because of the cost of the wood,” Jamitis said.

He can be contacted at jim@jjwoodsculpture.com, at his website: jjwoodsculpture.com, and Instagram @jjwoodsculture.

Lyndi McNulty is the owner of Gizmo’s Art in Westminster. Her column, An Eye for Art, appears regularly in Life & Times.