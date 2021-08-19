(Brian Krista/Carroll County Times) Carroll County Maryland McDaniel College Move-In | PHOTOS By Brian Krista Aug 19, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement McDaniel College freshmen (Class of 2025) and new students arrive for move-in on campus on Thursday, August 19, 2021. (Brian Krista) McDaniel College Move-In McDaniel College freshman Elijah Smith of Waldorf fills his dresser with clothes while moving into his dorm room in Rouzer Hall on Thursday, August 19, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times) McDaniel College Move-In McDaniel College freshman Kielin Huff of Waldorf carries personal items to his dorm room in Rouzer Hall during move-in day on Thursday, August 19, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times) McDaniel College Move-In McDaniel College sophomore, Carsyn Meckley, right, a volunteer with the move-in crew, carries items up a stair well in Rouzer Hall as she helps a family move their student onto campus on Thursday, August 19, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times) McDaniel College Move-In Capri Savoy, McDaniel College junior from Annapolis, welcomes freshmen and new students as they arrive at the Gill Center for move-in on campus on Thursday, August 19, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times) McDaniel College Move-In Evie Morrow, left, a McDaniel College freshmen from Houston, Texas, gets help from her mother Kendall, and other family members, as they setup her dorm room in Whiteford Hall on move-in day on campus on Thursday, August 19, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times) McDaniel College Move-In New McDaniel College students line up in cars as they prepare for their move-in on campus on Thursday, August 19, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times) McDaniel College Move-In McDaniel College freshmen check in at the wellness center as they arrive at the Gill Center for their move-in on campus on Thursday, August 19, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times) McDaniel College Move-In Benjamin Dutcher of Bel Air, a McDaniel College freshmen, walks the green carpet as he arrives at the Gill Center on campus for move-in on Thursday, August 19, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times) McDaniel College Move-In McDaniel College president Dr. Julia Jasken welcomes freshmen and new students as they arrive for move-in on campus on Thursday, August 19, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times) McDaniel College Move-In Volunteers with McDaniel College's move-in crew help families and their students unpack a car as they arrive on campus on Thursday, August 19, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times) McDaniel College Move-In Evie Morrow, left, a McDaniel College freshmen from Houston, Texas, gets help from her parents Kendall and Thomas as they help her setup her dorm room in Whiteford Hall on move-in day on Thursday, August 19, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times) McDaniel College Move-In McDaniel College president Dr. Julia Jasken welcomes freshmen and new students as they arrive for move-in on campus on Thursday, August 19, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times) McDaniel College Move-In McDaniel College freshmen Rebecca Ventum of Burtonsville, left, gets help from her sister Patrina as she dresses her bed in her Whiteford Hall dorm room during campus move-in on Thursday, August 19, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times) McDaniel College Move-In McDaniel College freshmen collect their housing information as they arrive at the Gill Center for their move-in on campus on Thursday, August 19, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times) McDaniel College Move-In McDaniel College freshman Elijah Smith of Waldorf, left, gets help from his father Malcolm and other family as he moves into his dorm room in Rouzer Hall on Thursday, August 19, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times) Advertisement