Graduation 2021: Manchester Valley High School | PHOTOS

A senior applauds a classmate as their name is called to accept their diploma during Manchester Valley High School's 2021 graduation ceremony at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster on Thursday, June 3, 2021.
(Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

By
Jun 03, 2021
Pictures from Manchester Valley High School's 2021 graduation ceremony at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster on Thursday, June 3, 2021.
Jaylen Fontaine shows his excitement as he accepts his diploma during Manchester Valley High School's 2021 graduation ceremony at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster on Thursday, June 3, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Bella Oxen, right, greets fellow graduate Clare Marvel with open arms for an embrace following Manchester Valley High School's 2021 graduation ceremony at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster on Thursday, June 3, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
A graduate returns to their seat after accepting their diploma during Manchester Valley High School's 2021 graduation ceremony at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster on Thursday, June 3, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Marguerite Azzam scans the room as she waits for the ceremonies to begin during Manchester Valley High School's 2021 graduation at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster on Thursday, June 3, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Carolyne Paschal smiles as she gets ready to perform with the members of the vocal ensemble senior during Manchester Valley High School's 2021 graduation ceremony at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster on Thursday, June 3, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Trent Longest, right, and Jaylen Fontaine perform with the vocal enesmble senior during Manchester Valley High School's 2021 graduation ceremony at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster on Thursday, June 3, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
SGA president Lillian Malone gives a speech to the class during Manchester Valley High School's 2021 graduation ceremony at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster on Thursday, June 3, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Jackson Boothby stops to pose for a photo with his diploma as classmate Samantha Bopst makes her way across the stage during Manchester Valley High School's 2021 graduation ceremony at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster on Thursday, June 3, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Sydney Miller leads the class in the Pledge of Allegiance during Manchester Valley High School's 2021 graduation ceremony at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster on Thursday, June 3, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Class president Jackson Klingenberg leads a line of seniors into the arena for the processional during Manchester Valley High School's 2021 graduation ceremony at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster on Thursday, June 3, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Class vice president Margaret Frazier welcomes guests to Manchester Valley High School's 2021 graduation ceremony at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster on Thursday, June 3, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Graduate Lucas Dillon receives a kiss from Najee Williams in celebration following Manchester Valley High School's 2021 graduation ceremony at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster on Thursday, June 3, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Gabriel Szybalski stands to be recognized as the top scholar of the class during Manchester Valley High School's 2021 graduation ceremony at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster on Thursday, June 3, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Members of the vocal ensemble seniors sing the national anthem during Manchester Valley High School's 2021 graduation ceremony at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster on Thursday, June 3, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
A senior applauds a classmate as their name is called to accept their diploma during Manchester Valley High School's 2021 graduation ceremony at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster on Thursday, June 3, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
