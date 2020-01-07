A retired veteran who gave his life to service, is being remembered as patriotic and opinionated with a good sense of humor by family and Carroll County veterans he served during four decades with the American Legion.
Mark Allen Main, of Westminster, died Dec. 29 at Carroll Hospital at age 70 after a long battle with cancer.
Main was born in Hanover, Pennsylvania in 1949. He attended Westminster High School and served in the army from 1968 to 1970 in the 11th Armored Cavalry Unit following his high school graduation in 1967. He served as a tank driver from 1969 to 1970 while fighting in Vietnam.
“He was definitely patriotic," Sharon Sholl Main, his wife of 47 years, said. “He definitely believed that serving his country was an important thing to do.”
After Main completed his time serving in the Army, he returned to Westminster and started working for Campitelli Masonry in the 1970s. He worked for Carroll Masonry from 1980 until he retired in 2013, becoming a part-owner in 1994.
According to Sharon, her husband was hardworking and proud of his job, which was important to him. He also enjoyed fishing, turkey hunting and sharing a laugh.
“I think the most appealing part of his character was that he was a very humorous man," said Sharon. "He found humor in everything. One of the biggest reasons why I even dated him was I loved his sense of humor.”
And Main wouldn’t have wanted an article written about him, according to Sharon.
“He didn’t like notoriety,” she said. “He was rather humble about his accomplishments in life, other than with me.”
Main served as a member of the American Legion Carroll Post 31 in Westminster for 41 years, in multiple positions. He was post commander from 2002-2004; Carroll County Council commander from 2004-2005 and Western Maryland District commander from 2007-2008, according to his obituary.
“He did a phenomenal job, a strong advocate for all the children and youth programs that we have in the American Legion," said Adrian Gamboa, Commander of the American Legion Carroll Post 31. “We knew exactly where you stood with him. Very opinionated, all for the right reasons for his passion that he had towards the four pillars of the American Legion.”
Jim Beckman, Adjutant of Carroll Post 31, didn’t always agree with Main, but always respected him.
“We had a real mutual respect for each other. It was a really good deal as far as being able to disagree on whatever came up, had your own say and not take it as a personal affront to really work together and stuff for what either one of us wanted," said Beckman. "He was a legionnaire who believed in everything to do with the Legion and I kind of learned from him even though we didn’t always agree on the policies, we agreed on the need for the Legion and how we wanted it to go.”
Main was also a lifetime member of 11th Armored Calvary’s Veterans of Vietnam and Cambodia, VFW Post 467, AMVETS Post MD 7 and the 29th Division Association.
In addition to his wife, Main is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Jen, grandchildren, Emily, Garrett and Maddie, all of Sykesville, and his brother and sister-in-law Bruce and Terry Main of Westminster. In addition to his parents, Mark was predeceased by his sister Bonita Main.
A celebration of his life with military honors will be held at Christ United Church of Christ, 131 Christ Church Road, Littlestown, Pennsylvania, on Sunday Jan. 19 at 2 p.m. There will also be a Celebration of Life Service held on what would’ve been Main’s 71st birthday, Monday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m. at American Legion Carroll Post 31, 2 Sycamore Street, Westminster. Friends and family are welcome to attend both services.