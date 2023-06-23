Carroll Yesteryears: At Emerald Hill, the days of Corbit’s Charge come vividly to life

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Re-enactor members of the Maryland 3rd Infantry, Company A shoot off a volley during a firing demonstration at the annual Civil War Commemoration of the Battle of Westminster, "Corbit's Charge" last Saturday at City Hall. (Doug Kapustin/Carroll County Times)

As thousands of men in the Union and Confederate armies marched north toward their inevitable confrontation at Gettysburg in July 1863, small clashes between elements of both armies occurred along the way. One of them took place in Westminster on June 29 when 100 men from two companies of the First Delaware Cavalry came face to face with nearly 6,000 Confederate Cavalry under General J.E.B. Stuart.

Now known as Corbit’s Charge for Capt. Charles Corbit, who led the Delaware troops, the fighting took place at the east end of Westminster. As you might guess, the Union men were routed and Stuart’s men rode unimpeded through town before heading north toward Union Mills.

Over the 160 years since that eventful day, individuals and groups have kept the Corbit’s Charge story alive. Frederick Shriver Klein discussed it in his book “Just South of Gettysburg.” Tom LeGore, a local historian, spent much of his life searching for details of the encounter. Since 2003, members of the Pipe Creek Civil War Round Table have taken up the challenge of commemorating the event.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of their efforts to make Corbit’s Charge a free, fun, and educational experience. In the past, the event was usually a three-day affair, but this year it will take place only on Thursday, June 29, at Emerald Hill (aka Westminster City Hall) in downtown Westminster.

In early 2003, Carroll County Tourism honored LeGore for his self-guided Corbit’s Charge walking tour brochure. Months later, LeGore shared his research into the event with a large Box Lunch Talk group at the Historical Society of Carroll County. At the first commemorative event that June, more than 20 descendants of men from the First Delaware Cavalry took part thanks to special invitations sent by LeGore.

Mayor Kevin Dayhoff offered a proclamation, and the Union Street United Methodist Church choir sang. The late Stan Ruchlewicz, a former Administrator of Economic Development for Westminster and a great friend of Corbit’s Charge, took the photos used to illustrate this article many years ago.

As the Corbit’s Charge commemoration grew in size and scope, it moved from Ascension Church on Court Street to a large, open space on North Center Street opposite the Carroll County Office Building. Now it is held inside Emerald Hill and on its grounds.

Five years after the event began, a letter to the Carroll County Times declared the 2008 commemoration a “resounding success.” About 1,500 visitors appeared at the various venues and the living history encampment on North Center Street. This represented a 50% increase over 2007. Nobody in a car turning off Route 140 onto North Center Street could miss the conspicuous row of small, white tents with re-enactors in blue and gray gathered around their campfires.

Members of the Pipe Creek Round Table, who plan each year’s event, are grateful for donations large and small from individuals and businesses, as well as grants and help from the Community Foundation. The funds keep the event free and allow for booking Civil War-era bands, well-known reenactors, rental of large tents for special events, and publicity.

One of the most popular commemorations occurred in 2009 with the appearance of Michael Crutcher Sr., a famous reenactor who portrayed Frederick Douglass. Crutcher looked so much like Douglass while walking along Westminster’s Main Street that a local boy stopped, gazed up at him, and said, “I know you. You’re Frederick Douglass.”

In October 1870, the real Douglass had spoken at Westminster’s Opera House, so it seemed appropriate to take Crutcher there during his visit. His powerful speech to a packed tent at the 2009 commemoration brought visitors to their feet when he finished.

Frederick Douglass re-enactor Michael Crutcher Sr., standing in front of Westminster’s Opera House on East Main Street in 2009. The real Douglass spoke there in October 1870. Collection of Ron Kuehne.

Finding reenactors to portray Civil War cavalry and bring their horses to an event for a mock battle is a challenge. Twice during use of the grounds on North Center Street, cavalry reenactors put on a saber-clashing display that reflected how a cavalry battle might have appeared 160 years ago.

Members of the Pipe Creek Round Table have a reproduction Civil War cannon that they brought and fired at every commemoration held on North Center Street. No cannon balls were launched, but experienced reenactors went through the full process of loading powder and setting off a charge heard and felt far and wide. Visitors anxious to learn how Civil War artillerists fought had a chance to see just what was involved in loading and firing a real cannon. During events at Emerald Hill the cannon is on display but not fired.

Infantry reenactors at every Corbit’s Charge event are eager to share what they know about their uniforms, weapons, accoutrements, and what it was like to cover 20 miles a day carrying so much gear, especially during summer campaigns like the long, hot march from Virginia to Gettysburg.

Visitors also could observe a blacksmith at work or see what a sutler (civilian merchant) might offer a Civil War soldier: items such as stationery, replacement cutlery, or tobacco. Some years there was a photographer who demonstrated the wet-plate photographic technique used to produce images in the 1860s. He would photograph you if you wanted a reminder of your visit and were willing to stand very still for a long time!

In 2008, the Carroll County Times gave that year’s event a big thumbs up, reporting, “The organizers of the Corbit’s Charge historical event have been able to add something fresh to the event every year. This year they added fun and games for the younger crowd. Not videos or football, but games from the 1860s. Also a tip of the hat to the musical groups that participate in the three-day event.”

Music has been a big part of many commemorative events. The South Carolina String Band concert was very popular; the Susquehanna Travelers and the Dearest Home Band also appeared. This year’s event will include a concert by the Antebellum Marine Band.

Members of the Pipe Creek Civil War Round Table setting off a charge from their reproduction Civil War cannon at a Corbit’s Charge event held along North Center Street, Westminster. Collection of Ron Kuehne.

During three-day events held at Emerald Hill, youngsters had the opportunity to earn a Junior Historian award by visiting a range of venues inside the historic home or on the grounds. There is much to learn at each event. Sherry Hartman, Jake Bush, and other members of the Round Table with interests related to the Civil War gladly discuss clothing, weaponry and other subjects. Steve Carney, current chair of the Corbit’s Charge Committee, a reenactor, and Civil War enthusiast, usually offers a lecture with interesting details about the historical event.

There is also a very serious element to the commemorations because four men died and many were injured on both sides during the short but brutal fight. The bodies of the two Delaware cavalrymen were taken home as was one of Stuart’s men, but Confederate Lt. John Murray’s body was never returned. It lies in the graveyard behind Ascension Church. Each year, in a solemn ceremony, a wreath is placed beside his tombstone as well as that of Cpl. Samuel Butler, a member of the United States Colored Troops. Another wreath laying occurs at Court Place next to the Carroll County Court House. Round Table members began holding a separate memorial service at the Corbit’s Charge Monument there in 2006.

Anyone who enjoys Civil War history and has a few hours to spare on Thursday, June 29, between 2 and 8 p.m., should stop at Emerald Hill for a chance to see what the Pipe Creek Round Table has put together for this year’s commemoration.

Emerald Hill is located between Longwell Avenue and Locust Street. There is sure to be lots to enjoy including historical walking tours. The Antebellum Marine Band concert will begin at 7 p.m. As always, the event is free. To check out all the events go to the Round Table’s website: http://pipecreekroundtable.org.

Mary Ann Ashcraft is a longtime member of the Pipe Creek Civil War Round Table and volunteer at the Historical Society of Carroll County.