Carroll Yesteryears: A brief history of the Sherman-Fisher-Shellman House and those who lived there

By war’s end, more than 600,000 soldiers on both sides had perished. On May 5, 1868, Gen. John A. Logan, commander-in-chief of the Union veterans’ organization, the Grand Army of the Republic, called for a “Decoration Day” to be observed annually to decorate veterans’ graves with flowers. No one in Westminster answered the challenge to head up the commemorative activities, so 18-year-old Mary organized a march to the cemetery to place flowers on graves. Over the next 60 years, Mary coordinated and led the town’s annual Memorial Day activities. Today, Westminster claims the longest running Memorial Day parade in the nation. For her services, the Grand Army of the Republic elected Mary to join its ranks; one of only two women.