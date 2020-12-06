Safe Kids Carroll County: Drive sober to keep kids, everyone safe for the holidays

Alcohol affects a person’s judgement, motor skills, coordination, vision, and reaction time, all of which are essential to being able to safely operate a vehicle. The more a person drinks, the more their ability to do these things is impacted and the more dangerous they are to themselves and others on the road. Driving while impaired is a dangerous crime that comes with consequences. In the United States, it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 or higher and doing so can result in hefty fines, points on your license, and even jail time. And those are just the legal consequences.