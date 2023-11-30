An Eye for Art: Huge variety of craft makers eager to represent at Carroll Artisan’s Creations

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Charlene Johns, of Union Bridge, is the co-owner of the new crafts store in Westminster called Carroll Artisan’s Creations. She opened it along with her partner Gesila Woelper, of New Windsor. The store had its grand opening on Sept. 29. It is located at 92 W. Main St., across from the Carroll County Arts Council.

Johns drove a school bus for 50 years. She went past the store front at least four times a day.

“I kept thinking it was a great location,” Johns said.

Johns had opened the Union Bridge Gift and Thrift Shop that The Dream Big nonprofit runs now.

“The store has beautiful windows which was one of its attractions along with the location,” Johns said. “We decided to sell handmade items.”

When Johns checked on the availability of the location the price was way out of her range. Luckily, the owner called her and they made a deal.

“He is the nicest man I ever met,” Johns said. “He said that the town of Westminster wanted it filled. That was in June of 2023,” Johns said.

Johns did not have any trouble getting vendors motivated to sell their creations in the store. Since she had made ceramics herself, Johns already knew a lot of people that did crafts. She also went to the Carroll County Agricultural Farmers’ Market and Craft Show to look for more vendors. She met with possible vendors, explained her plan and soon she was getting phone calls.

Johns also went to outdoor crafts shows to scout for vendors as well as online craft sites.

Owners of Carroll Artisan’s Creations, Gesila Woelper, left, and Charlene Johns. Lyndi McNulty photo

Vendors are primarily from Carroll County including Eldersburg, Union Bridge and New Windsor. Other artisans are from Hanover, Pennsylvania, and one is from Smithburg, Maryland.

Johns has 58 vendors now although she had only planned to have 30. There is a waiting list for new vendors. The variety of artisans is amazing and include wreath makers Little Green Bird, owned by Tami Harr-Turpin, and Teddy Schaffer.

Lisa Macurak creates handmade bunnies with custom outfits and embroidered names that make great unique local gifts.

There is a plethora of jewelry to choose from including sterling silver jewelry made by Brook Shaw from Signature Creations. Brandy Spicer makes bead jewelry. Wicked gems by Emily Watts makes clay jewelry. Elizabeth Halterman also makes beautiful jewelry and scented candles.

There are two painters, Debbie Reda and Beth Dodson.

Billie Lookingbill, of Woodsboro, makes broken glass pictures and furniture. She already has taken commissions for more items.

Woodworkers include Rich Taylor, from Beech House Woodcraft, who makes charcuterie boards and other cutting boards from wood. Furniture maker Rick Johns, of Union Bridge, makes furniture from recycled barn wood. He does custom work such as dining room tables, pie safes, end tables and coffee tables and even hutches.

Textiles as art are another category at Carroll Artisan’s Creations. Quilted Christmas ornaments are made by Carol Hill. Barb Rodman makes popular Amigurumis. Violet Johns of Crafts to Inspire from Fairfield, Pennsylvania, crochets seasonal decorations, purses, baskets and scarves and hats.

Christine Charikofsky of Windswept Farms, of Smithsburg, raises alpacas, dyes alpaca fiber, spins it, and makes articles of soft clothing.

There are many, many more.

The store will host events such as DIY events with classes on making sea glass Christmas tree ornaments, painted wooden door hangers, how to make special greeting cards, handmade quilted Christmas ornaments, painted ceramics and art with succulents.

Future plans include children’s crafts and birthday parties.

“I like crafting and I like meeting different people,” Johns said. “This has been the best experience. The vendors are volunteering their time to keep the shop open. I have met so many nice people.”

Hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Wednesdays through Sundays. Johns can be contacted at 443-605-6252 or email cdjohns@outlook.com.

