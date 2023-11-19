An Eye for Art: Westminster artist is ‘compelled to create’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Tatiana Bell is a local artist who lives in Westminster and grew up in Mount Airy.

Bell always showed an interest in art. Her parents started supporting her when she was 4 years old. “I started making things and drawing on the wall,” Bell said.

Advertisement

“I got my first sewing machine when I was 5 years old,” Bell said. “I used to make Barbie clothes out of mismatched socks.”

Tatiana Bell is pictured with her watercolor painting titled “Expecting Nothing in Return.” Lyndi McNulty photo

Her father took her to Young People’s Studio at the Maryland Institute College of Art in Baltimore, which she attended from elementary school through high school. A lot of the skills she uses today were learned there.

Advertisement

When Bell was 11 years old, she took a class at the Young People’s School that changed her life. “The instructor had us find a piece of furniture on the side of the road. He taught us to sand it and repair it. Then he taught us to plan a design and paint furniture,” Bell said. “I was hooked. l was finding and painting furniture all the time.”

Bell attended the Carroll County Career and Technology Center and studied fashion design. After graduation, she attended Syracuse University where she continued to study fashion design.

“I learned so much at Syracuse. I studied book making, printing, jewelry making, illustration and figure drawing. All those skills I acquired made me learn that there was more to art than I thought,” Bell said.

Her favorite class was Weaving and Surface Pattern Design. The students learned how to design motifs for fabric and rugs. They also learned to draw patterns that would work on fabrics. One technique they practiced was drawing feathers so that they have textures and look realistic or like cartoons.

Tatiana Bell is pictured with her hand-painted hats. Lyndi McNulty photo

Bell had a large fashion show at Syracuse during her senior year. She was also the vice president of a club called Fashion Conscience. “We put on a lot of fashion shows for minority designers,” Bell said. She graduated in 2009.

In 2013, Bell received a master’s degree in education. “I realized I was not cutthroat enough to be a fashion designer,” she said.

She started teaching art in Florida and started the art program at a magnet school — Q.I. Roberts Junior/Senior High School in Florahome, Florida. While there, Bell taught Cambridge Art and Design, a course that was funded by Cambridge University in England and trains teachers in the university’s teaching methods. She taught at Q.I. Roberts for five years.

Bell’s husband, her high school sweetheart, convinced her to come home. She took a job at Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy West in Baltimore. The all-boys school focused on science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Bell started the school’s art program and worked there for four years.

Advertisement

“The pandemic hit and it opened my eyes to a lot of things,” Bell said. Encouraged by her husband, she decided to focus on her own artwork.

She started her business, AWL Art and Design, in October 2022. She sells prints of her work and does custom art.

Tatiana Bell is pictured wearing a jean jacket she painted. Lyndi McNulty photo

Bell focused on selling her watercolor and acrylic paintings and painted furniture. She’s been a vendor at the Reisterstown Blooming Art Festival, the Oquan Art Festival in Virginia and the Evergreen Festival at Offtrack Art. She has sold her artwork at festivals every weekend for the past year.

Bell is currently teaching Art Appreciation at Cecil College. She also runs both galleries for the college.

Bell won third place in watercolor at the Bel Air Festival for the Arts 2022-2023 and second place at the Havre de Grace Art Show 2022. She also painted five murals in Florida, three murals in Baltimore and one in Sykesville at White Rock Independent Methodist Episcopal Church.

Bell sells her art at Offtrack Art and Cooperative, 11 Liberty St., in Westminster. The gallery is part of the Carroll County Artists’ Studio Tour, to be held Dec. 2 and 3, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Advertisement

Her hand-painted clothing is being featured at the new store Strong & Courageous at 6 E. Green St., in Westminster.

“I feel compelled to create. I was created to create. It is a need,” Bell said. “It is calming and relaxing.”

Her website is awlart.com. She can be reached at awlartforever@gmail.com.

Lyndi McNulty is the owner of Gizmo’s Art in Westminster. Her column, An Eye for Art, appears regularly in Life & Times.