An Eye for Art: Westminster mayor immerses herself in making art

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Mona Becker, the mayor of Westminster, also is an artist.

Becker grew up on a farm in southern Lancaster County with Amish farm families as neighbors.

Advertisement

“It was beautiful,” Becker said. Her childhood instilled in her a love of nature and the environment.

Becker’s grandmother was a seamstress.

Advertisement

“I was always working on art projects along with her sewing,” she said. “My grandmother was a quilter and also crafted items with crochet and needlework techniques. From a young age, I would hang out with her in her sewing room,” Becker said.

Influenced by her grandmother, the first projects she completed were cross stitch, embroidery, latch hook and needlework pieces. That piqued her interest in doing things that are artistic.

Rose-breasted Grosbeak in pastels by Mona Becker. Mona Becker photo

Becker also did art projects as a member of 4-H.

“I drew all the time as a child,” Becker said. “I went outside and looked at flowers and sketched them.”

She drew scenery, landscapes, trees and horses.

“From the earliest age, I was picking up rocks out of my dad’s garden and making rock sculptures,” she said. “I helped dad with the garden. My dad’s gardens were a form of art in themselves. The vegetable gardens were huge. He had a half-acre full of gardens.”

Becker attended Millersville University for her undergraduate degree and then Virginia Tech for her Master of Science degree, followed by her PhD from the State University of New York at Stony Brook.

Wooden cabinet with hand forged iron lock, hinges and nails, built by Mona Becker. Mona Becker photo

After receiving her PhD, Becker lived in England as a research assistant at the University of Oxford Earth Sciences. She moved to Westminster in 2003 with Melanie Nilsson, her wife.

Advertisement

“When I moved to Westminster, I was introduced to Common Ground at McDaniel College and started taking classes. I did things that were outside my comfort zone,” Becker said.

Becker took a watercolor class with Ellen Elmes.

“I was self-conscious because local artist Melinda Bird was in my class and I love her artwork,” she said. “I learned all sorts of techniques about watercolor. At the end of the week, I produced something that I really enjoyed that was themed about water.”

Becker also took a pastel class called “Birds in Pastels” at Common Ground. The Carroll County Hashawha/Bear Branch Nature Center staff brought raptors from Hashawha for the class to sketch and photograph.

“I also took the Native American flute class where the class made flutes out of wood,” Becker said. “We started with just pieces of wood and drilled the holes into them and drilled out the center. We carved out the mouthpiece and the block as well.”

Becker knew multifaceted artist Ken Koons from his work as a photographer with the Carroll County Times. Becker started taking his woodworking classes offered each year at Common Ground. Becker assisted in building a complete replica of a Thoreau cabin, a timber-framed structure they built behind Harrison House on McDaniel Campus.

Advertisement

Shel Browder, left, and Mona Becker, right, working on the Irish Curragh. Ken Koons photo

It took several summers for the class to build the cabin. It was taken down each year to be worked on the next summer. The class built the cabin using hand tools.

“I learned about timber framing and how to use hand tools for woodworking and carpentry,” Becker said. “After the cabin was completed, we built an Irish Curragh, a traditional Irish boat. Again, we used hand tools. We steamed the ribs of the boat to bend the wood. We used copper nails to hold it together.

“This year we built a hanging wall cabinet. We blacksmithed the iron parts of the cabinet. We blacksmithed in the morning and did woodworking in the afternoon, using hand tools throughout the class.”

The blacksmithing was taught by Shell Browder and Stephen Mankowski, two traditional blacksmiths at Jamestown and Williamsburg in Virginia.

“I also dabble in photography,” Becker said. “If I see something that would be a great photo I stop and take it. It is how I wound up with the picture I took in Oxford, England, that sold at the members show at the Carroll County Arts Council.”

Bicycles in Oxford, England. Mona Becker photo

Becker also took a photo of an old truck on a hill in the snow that was exhibited in the Festival of Wreaths at the Carroll County Arts Council. Her best entry was a creative giant tractor tire wreath.

Advertisement

“I will drive around just to chase a photograph down,” she said. “Sometimes I come home late and Melanie asks me where I have been. I might have been chasing a sunset.”

Becker supports more artistic endeavors in Westminster. Sculptor Tom Sterner is installing the first art piece in the new Wakefield Valley Sculpture Garden later this year. It will be a stainless steel tree with ravens in it.

“I like learning new things,” Becker said. “It keeps my mind active, and it is fun. I really like working with my hands. It also keeps me physically active, a thing I really enjoy. And I love art. I did not go to many museums when I was younger but when I became older, I was introduced to so many different forms of art that exist in the world. And I am so thankful.”

Lyndi McNulty is the owner of Gizmo’s Art in Westminster. Her column, An Eye for Art, appears regularly in Life & Times.