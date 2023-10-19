An Eye for Art: New Windsor artist showcases local talent at her home gallery

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Sharon Gribbin-Lindemon is pictured in her art studio in New Windsor. Lyndi McNulty photo

Sharon Gribbin-Lindemon has been an artist since she was a child. Now a resident of New Windsor, she specializes in oil painting, acrylic and mixed media.

Gribbin-Lindemon has a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Salisbury University. She also holds a Master of Fine Arts from the Maryland Institute College of Art.

She is a member of the Carroll County Arts Council and the Sykesville Painting Club.

Gribbin-Lindemon taught art for 30 years in Montgomery County Public Schools. She retired in 2021 and opened Gribs Gallery and Studio in the fall of 2021 at 208 E. Main St. in New Windsor. The gallery is at the rear of her home. Her husband, Josh, had the gallery built for her so she would have a place to work once she retired.

Gribbin-Lindemon wants to showcase the art of local artists, primarily from New Windsor, but she has also included other artists from Carroll County. She also wanted a place to show her own artwork. Instead of showing one piece at a time, artists can show several pieces together with other artists. “You can get a better feel of what their artwork is like when more pieces are exhibited,” Gribbin-Lindemon said.

“It is important to show local artists because art is regional, and it is hard to break into another region. You need to support local artists in your region,” Gribbin-Lindemon said.

Sharon Gribbin-Lindemon is pictured with a mixed media weaving titled “The Crab.” Lyndi McNulty photo

The gallery is open on Fridays from 4-6 p.m. and Saturdays from noon-4 p.m. It is also open by appointment, or whenever the “Open” flag is out.

Gribbin-Lindemon plans to have four exhibits yearly. The next exhibit is called “Barns and Bridges” and will be open from Oct. 21 through Jan. 1, 2024. All the artists are from Carroll County.

One of the artists is Particia Branum, from New Windsor. Branum does mixed media two-dimensional work.

Another exhibitor in the next show is Janice Farver, also from New Windsor, who does oil paintings of local scenes.

Linda Kavanaugh, from New Windsor, paints in oils and does images from local scenes and scenes around the world from photographs taken by her daughter.

“Bridge” oil painting by Linda Kavanaugh, of New Windsor. Lyndi McNulty photo

Karen Peck is a retired Carroll County art teacher who lives in Eldersburg. She works in pastels. Her artwork features a wide variety of subject matter including landscapes, barns, bridges and beautiful vignettes of city life.

Mary Mahoney, otherwise known as The Tell Tale Artist from New Windsor, will be exhibiting her quilted art.

Gribbin-Lindemon also shows her artwork in the gallery. For this show she is exhibiting oil paintings of local barns, a bridge and an interesting mixed media, abstract work.

“Heron” oil painting by Sharon Gribbin-Lindemon. Lyndi McNulty photo

The Gribs Gallery and Studio is also part of the 39th Annual Carroll County Artists’ Studio Tour, taking place Dec. 2-3, from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. You can take a self-guided tour to visit local art studios that will be exhibiting and selling a wide variety of artwork in many media including silversmithing, pottery, wood crafts, paintings, textiles, jewelry, baskets, ironwork, tinsel painting, locally illustrated and written books, and mixed media. You will be impressed by the talented artists and crafts persons of Carroll County.

The gallery is on Facebook and Instagram as Gribs Gallery. Gribbin-Lindemon can be contacted at 443-536-9198 and lingrib1@gmail.com.

Lyndi McNulty is the owner of Gizmo’s Art in Westminster. Her column, An Eye for Art, appears regularly in Life & Times.