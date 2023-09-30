An Eye for Art: Westminster multimedia artist’s show ‘Life is a Grave’ runs through November

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Jessi Hardesty is a local artist living in Westminster. She is the division chair of arts and humanities at Carroll Community College. She is also the director of visual arts, curator and a professor.

Hardesty is a multimedia artist and printmaker. She is having a one-person show at the Rice Gallery at McDaniel College, which runs through Nov. 3. The show is called “Life is a Grave.”

“It is an examination of death and life through a folkloric, oft macabre and occasionally humorous lens,” Hardesty said. “Works range from large scale woodcut prints to carvings and mixed media.”

Jessi Hardesty is pictured with a Baba Yaga Board she made. Lyndi McNulty photo

Her work primarily deals with death in some way. Objects and images that discuss contact with the dead, mourning rituals and apotropaic magic. Apotropaic magic is an object or a symbol that is empowered to be protective or to ward off something bad. There are many Jack-o’-lanterns in the show because they show that form of magic and are easily accessible to viewers.

According to Hardesty, “Jack-o’-lanterns are carved with horrifying, expressive grimaces or ghoulish expressions that are meant to scare off actual negative spirits or demons. The goal is to out-scare the scary and protect you.”

Hardesty has her own pumpkin patch in her backyard in Westminster.

Jessi Hardesty is pictured on her front porch steps in Westminster with the pumpkins she raised, and her carved art that is on display at McDaniel College. Lyndi McNulty photo

“Another connection to the theming of this show is the folkloric tradition of Halloween and harvest festivals,” she explained. “It is thought that the veil between life and death is thinnest in autumn. There is a higher chance of coming across a wayward spirit at this time of year more than any other time of year.

“In many cultures, this time of year is used to honor life and those who have passed as we transition from the harvest into the harsh winter.”

Jessi Hardesty is pictured with her artwork “Rain When I Die.” Lyndi McNulty photo

Another common element in her show is the form of the planchette, which are hearts or plank-shaped devices that are used to communicate with the dead. Planchettes and their common accompaniment, the talking board, more commonly known as the Ouija board. They spawned from the spiritualist movement that evolved in the 19th century. Elijah Bond, who patented the Ouija board in 1890, was from Baltimore. His gravestone in Greenmount Cemetery is shaped like a Ouija Board.

The original planchettes had a small hole to attach a pencil to allow spirits to write. Legend has it that Mary Todd Lincoln, the wife of President Abraham Lincoln, was an avid spiritualist who held seances in the White House.

“We had an antique Ouija Board when I was a kid.” Hardesty said. “I loved the fact that it was old and wooden and not a new cardboard game. It was something different. It had a special place on a shelf and had a fascinating air about it.”

Jessi Hardesty’s pumpkin collection in her kitchen. Lyndi McNulty photo

Her fascination with the macabre also started when she was a child.

“Death was always nearby,” she said. “I lived in the country and it was common for pets to die. I also had a classmate die tragically in elementary school, and it was the first time I came face to face with the death of another person.

“Coming from a hunting family, gives you a profound understanding of the nearness of death and the gift the death gives by feeding you. You learn to respect life and all its transience and nuances.”

Hardesty is originally from Carroll County but she lived in other places until she decided to settle here again. She spent time in Salem, Massachusetts; Detroit; New Orleans and Baltimore.

Jessi Hardesty is pictured with her black cat, Warlock. Lyndi McNulty photo

Hardesty earned a Bachelor of Arts in studio art with a concentration in printmaking from Salem State University. She received her Master of Fine Arts in print media from Cranbrook Academy of Art in Detroit.

She has been working in higher education since 2014 starting at the Community College of Baltimore County. Then she accepted a position at Carroll Community College in 2015.

“I can’t see myself being anything else but an artist. The creative impulse has always been there for me,” Hardesty said. “Working in higher education I can be an artist and inspire and mentor other artists. I get to see talent starting to emerge in young people and the point in their lives when they develop their own style. It is so rewarding.”

Lyndi McNulty is the owner of Gizmo’s Art in Westminster. Her column, An Eye for Art, appears regularly in Life & Times.