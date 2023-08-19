An Eye for Art: Westminster painter Troy Baacke expresses himself through acrylic pouring

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Troy Baacke is an artist living in Westminster. At first, Baacke explored his artistic talent by attending cosmetology school. Then, when he attended Osborne High School in Manassas, Virginia, he took art classes. He painted with black and white acrylic paint. The paintings were depictions of full figures. They were done with a very fine line and not realistic.

After Baacke graduated from high school in 1989, he joined the Army and became a medic. He was deployed to Operation Desert Shield and was in one of the first units on the ground. Baacke was also deployed to Operation Desert Storm. Much of his career he was stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

After he left the service, Baacke attended Stratford University to study culinary arts, another creativity outlet.

Troy Baacke is pictured with his pour artwork. Left to right are titled “Lava,” “Fire 1,” “Fire 2,” and “Planetary.” Lyndi McNulty photo

Baacke was a “party” chef for 10 years. Baacke used an American eclectic style of cooking. He worked primarily for the State Department at its Silver Spring office. The chefs made the food there and transported it to events.

In 2000, Baacke became interested in painting gourds. He did elegant artwork on the gourds with wood-burning tools and dyes. He gave them away as gifts.

After Baacke saw an acrylic pour painting and decided he wanted to try it. In 2010, Baacke began to do acrylic pouring. He learned the basic techniques by watching YouTube videos and then experimented, creating his own techniques.

A pour painting is created when an artist mixes paint thinner and some other ingredients and pours them onto the surface he has chosen, such as a canvas or even a tile. The artist then uses different techniques to create the artwork.

Pour painting was first developed in the 1930s by Mexican artist David Alfaro Siqueiros, a social realist painter and a famous muralist. In recent years, pour art has experienced a revival in popularity.

Another well-known pour artist is Rinske Douna from the Netherlands who developed her own technique called the Dutch Pour. She is known as the Fluid Artist. Each artist has their own formula.

“You don’t need to be a great artist to do pour painting,” Baacke said. “It usually takes three or four days to create a painting, but I can also do three or four in a day if I get really immersed in the process. Sometimes I get engrossed in my artwork and I will stay up for two or three days.”

Painting by Troy Baacke, titled “Fire and Ice.” Lyndi McNulty photo

Baacke has done nearly 100 pour paintings. Recently, several were hung in the new Carroll Lutheran Village renovation in Westminster.

Baacke has recently revisited his love of photography. He is currently working at Davidus, a cigar store in Westminster where he has done some creative art projects such as photographs of cigars that include his pour paintings as a background. He also painted a mural of the Rocky Patel cigar logo displayed at Davidus, the only cigar lounge with that name in Maryland.

“I like the creative process of making art. It takes me out of whatever is happening at the time. It helps with my ADHD and PTSD,” Baacke said.

He plans to continue with his pour painting and hopes to begin selling his artwork.

Lyndi McNulty is the owner of Gizmo’s Art in Westminster. Her column, An Eye for Art, appears regularly in Life & Times.