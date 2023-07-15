An Eye for Art: 96-year-old Westminster artist once sold paintings in Europe

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Jean Hauck is a 96-year-old artist living at Carroll Lutheran Village in Westminster. Hauck grew up with art and drew as a child.

Hauck began to draw and paint in 1960, when she was in her early 30s. It became art therapy because she was going through a divorce. She did impressionistic artwork over the years and a lot of water scenes and boats.

“I was a big sailor,” she said.

Hauck painted with oils. She preferred to paint with a palette knife instead of a brush. In 1962, she moved to Geneva, Switzerland, to work in the accounting field. She did research for clients for one of the three big Swiss banks. It was the first time a woman had been hired in Switzerland to do that job.

She worked with a well-known artist in Geneva. He had created a group that worked in his atelier, or attic. Then she switched jobs and went into one of the big organizations in the United Nations.

Hauck has shown her art at international shows at the United Nations, World Heath, International Labor Organization and the Center for Nuclear Energy in France and Switzerland. Her first show was a group show at the United Nations, where she sold her first painting, a water scene.

“I was very conflicted, and I did not put it up for sale,” Hauck said. “Someone pursued me who wanted to buy it.”

Her art instructor told her to sell it to buy more paints, and she was off and running. She never participated in a group showing again, only one-woman shows.

Hauck’s first show was in a gallery in Geneva, Switzerland. She sold 28 of the 32 paintings. Hauck has had art showings in France, Denmark and London, as well.

Hauck lived in Geneva for 15 years and then purchased a home on the Swiss-French border in France. While there, she belonged to an international sailing club. The sailors even flew to the Caribbean and rented five boats.

She worked overtime so she could take a lot of leave. Eventually, she founded the International School of Art and Color Therapy in Geneva and France. It prepared people to learn and analyze paintings.

She lived overseas for 40 years. Hauck never expected to come back to the United States, but she returned because of family matters.

Flying High, by Jean Hauck. Lyndi McNulty photo

Hauck moved to Annapolis, where she could paint and sail. She showed and sold her art in Annapolis. She also taught three levels of French at Anne Arundel Community College. She taught it differently; were three hours long. After the first lesson, her students could speak a few sentences in French. She also taught cultural art and architecture.

Hauck had taught art to children in Geneva, France and now at Carroll Lutheran Village. Hauck teaches them watercolor.

Hauck is a member of the Carroll County Arts Council and has shown her art there. Hauck also has exhibited her artwork seven times at Carroll Lutheran Village.

“I find painting very relaxing,” Hauck said. “The reason I have done so many water scenes is that I sailed a lot. Every time I come back from a trip I go out on my balcony, and I can still hear the wind. It is a continuation of my experience. Apparently, people can see that in my paintings.”

Marbling on tiles using a pour painting process. Lyndi McNulty photo

Hauck is still painting. She is fascinated with marbling.

“You pour the paint on the tile or canvas, and then pour a type of thinner on it that spreads the paint and creates a pattern,” Hauck said.

Currently, she is doing more modern artwork with the marbling process. “I am fascinated with it,” Hauck said.

She can be contacted at full.spectrum@juno.com.

