An Eye for Art: Artist Diann Grimes of Carroll Lutheran Village lives a life in watercolor

DiAnn Grimes is a artist living at Carroll Lutheran Village. She is a native of Westminster who grew up in Cockeysville. She returned to Carroll County in 2003.

Grimes has strong memories of a childhood coloring book. “I did not have a baby doll as a kid,” she said.” I liked coloring.”

Her mother encouraged her artwork. Grimes went to art camp in Cockeysville. She always entered her art in the Maryland State Fair.

Grimes learned to paint with watercolor in high school.

“I was fortunate to have James Iams as my high school art teacher,” Grimes said. “He was a wonderful teacher. He was a transparent academic.”

That means that the white of the paper shows through and becomes the white areas of the painting. White paint was not used as it often is today.

DiAnn Grimes is pictured with her watercolor of cows in Carroll County titled “Ice Milk.” Lyndi McNulty photo

Grimes sold her art at shows and galleries while she was still in high school.

“When I was 16, there was a gallery on Charles Street in Baltimore called the Windsor Gallery.” Grimes said.

The owner had seen her watercolors at an outdoor show and handled her artwork when she was in college.

Grimes attended Moore College of Art in Philadelphia for one year. Then she transferred to Maryland Institute College of Art. All of her academic classes, however, were at The Johns Hopkins University.

“The teacher I had for anthropology was the photographer that went with Margaret Mead,” Grimes said. “I learned that different societies look with different visions. Some people see things close and some see far away. We had exercises where we took pictures of each other and the students had different perspectives.”

“Afternoon Porch” painting by DiAnn Grimes.

Sloans Furniture store also displayed her artwork for sale while Grimes was in college. They created a room around her artwork as inspiration.

Grimes graduated from MICA in 1964 with honors and a Bachelor of Fine Arts.

After college, Grimes had two art representatives handling her work. One is Washington and one in Baltimore. They worked with designers.

When Baltimore did the Inner Harbor renewal project in 1967, it included an ordinance that 1 percent of the cost of the building had to be used for artwork. A lot of her work was sold by art representatives for these buildings. The main one was Center One Club for the Center One building.

“Fireplace Smokehouse” painting by DiAnn Grimes.

At the same time, The Greater Baltimore Medical Center had opened and purchased some of her paintings as did The Johns Hopkins ospital.

Grimes worked for 20 years as an illustrator and graphic designer in advertising and promotion in Washington.

She started working for the government in 1975. She was responsible for purchasing graphic art for the Department of Commerce. Then she went to the Treasury Department and did its national advertising campaigns for U.S. Savings Bonds.

When desktop publishing came out, Grimes worked for the U.S. Government Publishing Office as a book designer for 20 years. The office printed historical coffee table books.

“I worked with historians and loved it because I am a history buff,” Grimes said.

She chose the paintings for the “Portrait of an Army,” a book that featured art created by enlisted men. She also designed the “History of the United States Capitol” book.

“The proud lady” painting by DiAnn Grimes.

Inside the Government Publishing Office is the Superintendent of Documents Classification, which has 10,000 publications including videos. Grimes became its sales manager.

Grimes painted at the same time. The art representatives were selling her artwork to designers, insurance companies and banks.

Grimes paints and exhibits at the Carroll County Arts Council. She also sold Carroll County watercolor scenes at the Historical Society of Carroll County. Currently, Grimes shows her art at the Baltimore Watercolor Society and at Carroll Lutheran village.

“When I am painting, the concentration is there but it blocks out everything else,” she said. “Time goes quickly. There are no worries or problems. I put the paint down but God makes the painting for me. Sometimes I step back and say, How did I do that?’ When I do work, I have some emotion about it. I am attached to it. I am always looking to get down how I feel.

“I try to paint on different levels. There are obvious subject levels. I want it to have a painterly quality. Then I want it to have an emotional and intellectual quality. It is like poetry you can read on many different levels.”

Grimes can be contacted at habaum@starpower.net.

