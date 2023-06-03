An Eye for Art: Westminster sculptor hits his stride with public art

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Tom Sterner is a sculptor living near Union Mills. Sterner drew pictures with his brother when they were young. Sterner got more interested in art when he was a senior at Parkland High School in Orefield, Pennsylvania, and decided to study art at Kutztown State College, now Kutztown University of Pennsylvania.

Sterner studied printmaking and drawing. He became a master printer and taught intaglio printing – such as etching, drypoint or engraving - over the summers at Wyomissing Institute of Fine Art. He was a master printer at the Art Series Program at Kutztown State College which hosted New York City artists for lectures and three-day residencies. The participants made a print then donated the print edition to the program. These were people that were famous but not as printmakers. They were dancers and musicians and artists that came and performed and gave lectures. Sterner printed their artwork to be sold. Some artworks became valuable because they were created by famous people like John Cage and Keith Haring.

“Running Horses,” a sculpture by Tom Sterner at Salisbury Animal Health Lab conference room. Photo by Tom Sterner

Sterner also attended the Crewe and Alsager College of Higher Education in Alsager, England, and has received MFA credits at Western Maryland College (McDaniel College).

Sterner moved to Westminster and eventually bought a home in Carroll County. He bought an etching press and showed his art at local venues including Western Maryland College and the Carroll County Arts Council. He was also a founding member of an artist cooperative in Frederick called The Artists Gallery, now called TAG.

Sterner continued to show his art regularly. He had a solo show at the Scott Gallery at Carroll Community College and participated as a partner at Offtrack Art in Westminster. He has also shown his art at the Carroll County Arts Council.

In 2018, he made his first public sculpture titled “Sprouts,” for the City of Westminster. Then after winning his second public sculpture commission, he shifted all his efforts toward public art.

“Sprouts” is a large sculpture of two green growing plants in front of the city office building and reflects the rural environment Carroll residents enjoy, and represents growth, cooperation and perseverance.

Tom Sterner is pictured with his sculpture “Sprouts” in front of the Westminster City Administrative Offices building. Photo by Lyndi McNulty

His second large public piece is called “Big Fish, School of Fish” in Havre de Grace at Concord Point Park. All of his outdoor public art pieces are made of metal. More recently he switched to stainless steel.

One sculpture in Frederick is called “Water Lily Wave” that is a stainless-steel gateway sculpture at the entrance to Carroll Creek Park. It is 50 feet long and 14 feet tall.

He has created two indoor public space pieces. One is called “Everything is Connected,” which is at the Bard High School Early College in Washington. It is a carved wood frame of interlocking arms with an acrylic painting in the center. It is 6 feet square.

The other indoor piece is at Salisbury Animal Health Lab in the conference room of the Department of Agriculture in Salisbury. It is a herd of “Running Horses,” 20 feet wide and made of native woods.

Recently, Sterner was selected for a sculpture at Frederick Community College called “Growth.” It will be a large stainless steel sculpture of a seed and a canopy of leaves all based on the sycamore tree.

He is beginning work on his 12th piece, called “Raventree,” for Wakefield Valley Park in Westminster.

“It’s just awesome to work big,” Sterner said. “Sometimes, I push it too far and wonder how I’m going to get it to its final location. Even more important to me is that the artwork is in a public space. I can separate myself from art because it is owned by the community. It is wonderful when communities embrace the art. It becomes part of the city’s personality and a selfie spot. I like that it is more important than me and that it has its own life,” Sterner said.

“I am bummed I did not start doing public art sooner,” Sterner said. “Art in public spaces is seen by a large audience, whether they intend to or not. There is such a small group that go to galleries. love being part of a gallery, and I like sharing a space with other artists.”

He now shows his art at NOMA on Market Street in Frederick.

Sterner is planning another sculpture of corn at Carroll Creek in Frederick to represent agriculture. It will be a kinetic wind sculpture that rotates. He has three kinetic sculptures there now. Two will eventually be relocated to the hospital. Going forward, Sterner is going to make more public art and has the capacity to make three large sculptures a year.

Tom Sterner's “Big Fish, School of Fish” sculpture adorns Havre de Grace's Concord Point Park. Photo by Tom Sterner

Sterner will participate in the Offtrack Art Co-operative and Gallery Emeritus Show as a past partner (offtrackart.com). The gallery is located at 11 Liberty St. in Westminster. Some additional artists included in the show are city councilman and past mayor Kevin Dayhoff, Melinda Byrd, Pamela Zappardino, Gail Elwell, Nolly Gelsinger and Sarah Gawens.

The show runs July 1 through 30, with a reception on June 30 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Sterner also teaches a welding class called “Welding is Fun” at Common Ground on the Hill, held at McDaniel College every summer. It is an international art and music event featuring classes, performances and lectures connecting people. Sterner teaches all kinds of metal work in the class because they have to form the metal, weld it and paint it.

Sterner can be contacted at thomas-sterner@outlook.com. His website is Sternerartfactory.com.

Lyndi McNulty is the owner of Gizmo’s Art in Westminster. Her column, An Eye for Art, appears regularly in Life & Times.