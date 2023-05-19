An Eye for Art: Grant Dannelly photographs capture a life well lived

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

“My photographs are a record of my real life,” Grant Dannelly likes to say. And an interesting life it has been.

Dannelly’s family moved to Baltimore when his father went to work for the U.S. Customs Service. The family then moved to Pikesville and finally settled in Owings Mills, where Dannelly lived from 1942 to 1954 when he joined the Air Force. That is when he became interested in photography.

At that time, he bought a Reina IIC 35 mm camera. The first thing he did was to buy a roll of black and white film. He took a cruise down the Rhine River in Germany and took photos with it. “All of them came out great,” he said. But he thought they would be better in color.

Grant Dannelly is pictured with his photographs. Left to right are “Spiral Staircase in Melk Abbey, Austria” and “Fine Wine & Fragrant Flowers in Bavaria, Germany.” Lyndi McNulty photo

“From that point on, I never took another black and white photograph, I only took color. In those days, we all took 35 mm slides. The black and whites were prints,” said Dannelly, who now lives at Carroll Lutheran Village in Westminster.

He was hooked. Living in Germany gave him the opportunity to take thousands of photographs of homes with flowers, castles, river boats, wine and beer festivals, native costumes and more.

Dannelly likes to photograph people and flowers the most. “In Bavaria, the German people have their own costumes. The people love to march in parades wearing their native costumes. School children have uniforms. They carried cones of flowers and candy on their first day of school,” Dannelly said. “I also liked the character of the old people’s faces.”

While stationed in Germany, Dannelly traveled to many countries in Europe including Belgium, Austria, Italy and Denmark, the Netherlands, England, France and Spain.

In 1957, Dannelly returned from his assignment in Germany and was assigned to Harlingen Air Force Base in Texas for one year. En route to his assignment, he began to take photographs of state welcoming signs, which became a lifelong passion. Over the years he has accumulated photographs of the welcoming signs of all 50 states. He also likes to photograph unique road and street signs.

Turkey photo by Grant Dannelly

When Dannelly was discharged from the Air Force, instead of returning to Maryland, he and his wife Beverly traveled west to California from San Antonio with less than $300 to their names, taking photographs along the way.

After Dannelly left the military, he was hired by the Department of Defense because of his background in electronics and worked at Fort Meade. Since Dannelly grew up in this area, he and his wife bought land in Eldersburg where they designed and built their home.

Dannelly kept taking photographs. He took his sister’s wedding photographs. Then, many of her friends asked him to photograph their weddings. He specialized in wedding photography for a while. “I often take photographs at weddings when there are no other photographers,” Dannelly said.

He likes to photograph unusual things like beekeepers and signs with a family name on them. He takes photographs of signs with names of his family members, such as Beverly Hills, which includes his wife’s name, Beverly. He also photographed landscapes and flowers, primarily for the enjoyment of his family.

Dannelly took another assignment in Bavaria, Germany, in the 1970s. It was his favorite place to live and photograph. “Living in Bavaria is like living in a Christmas Garden,” Dannellly said, “because the farmhouses display all kinds of flowers on their balconies. It is also at the foothills of the Alps. My wife and I loved being in the Alps.”

Other places he enjoys photographing are Spain, Italy, Austria and the Netherlands. “The flowers there are overwhelming,” Dannelly said. “When we visited another country, we wrote to the chamber of commerce and stayed with a family.” Those arrangements provided good opportunities for photographs.

When he retired from the Defense Department, he and his wife drove across the United States five times, visiting people and touring.

Dannelly’s favorite subject to photograph is his wife. He has taken photographs of her for their entire lives together. He also enjoys taking photographs of wildlife such as deer, raccoons, turkeys and squirrels.

One of Donnally’s other passions is purple martins. He has created a purple martin site at Carroll Lutheran Village. It allows him to photograph the life cycle of the birds, which winter in South America and return to Carroll County in March or April. He also raises monarch butterflies.

Purple Martins photo by Grant Dannelly

Recently, Dannelly has displayed 30 of his photographs at Carroll Lutheran Village. He sold 12 to residents there.

Dannelly has spent the last year organizing his photographs and putting them on a flash drive for his son. He is most interested in sharing them with people. “I am not interested in selling them,” he said.

When he first arrived at Carroll Lutheran Village, he photographed the trees in spring. He gave copies to CLV, which uses them from time to time for publicity. He is also one of the photographers for the Creative Expressions magazine published by Carroll Lutheran Village. It celebrates the art and writings of the residents and is published yearly.

“Photography allows me to be creative in trying to get a unique photograph,” he said.

Lyndi McNulty is the owner of Gizmo’s Art in Westminster. Her column, An Eye for Art, appears regularly in Life & Times.