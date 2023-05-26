Kevin Dayhoff: Maryland Adj. Gen. Janeen Birckhead to speak at Memorial Day ceremonies

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The 156th annual Memorial Day parade and ceremonies will step off at 10 a.m. Monday. It is a cherished and solemn occasion in Carroll County.

As long as anyone can remember, the annual Westminster Memorial Day parade began at Monroe Avenue and marched east down Pennsylvania Avenue and Main Street to the Westminster Cemetery where a memorial service took place. However, many years ago, the parade took a different route, and the services were not held at the cemetery.

Advertisement

This photograph is a detail of a much wider photo that captures the moment an unknown band enters the Westminster Cemetery during the Memorial Day parade and ceremonies. The photo is taken from the inside of the cemetery looking south on to Church Street. The date and the photographer is unknown to this writer. Perhaps it was taken around 1900? Courtesy of the Historical Society of Carroll County.

On June 5, 1897, a local newspaper, the American Sentinel, reported: “Memorial Day services were held in this city, Winfield and Taneytown, on Saturday last and at Hampstead on Sunday afternoon. In this city the indoor exercises were held in Odd Fellows’ Hall. …

“Ex-Judge James A. C. Bond, of this city, delivered the oration. … Judge Bond paid a high compliment to the memory of Abraham Lincoln, and quoted a part of his Gettysburg speech, making its sentiment his own. Incidentally he acknowledged that he had been convinced of the unrighteousness of human slavery.”

Advertisement

Thanks to the advice and leadership of Command Sgt. Maj. Tom Beyard, now the retired senior enlisted leader of the Maryland National Guard and American Legion chair of the Memorial Day committee, and fellow Marine, Adrian Gamboa, the scheduled speaker this year is Brig. Gen. Janeen L. Birckhead, the 31st adjutant general of the Maryland National Guard.

Command Sergeant Major Thomas B. Beyard, Maryland’s Senior Enlisted Leader of the Maryland National Guard, was the distinguished keynote speaker at the Memorial Day exercises at the Westminster Cemetery on May 30, 2016. Beyard began his presentation by explaining “The theme for today should always be ‘remembering.’ Memorial Day is about remembering and honoring the memory of the men and women who fought and died in America’s wars to preserve our way of life..." This year’s speaker is Brigadier General Janeen L. Birckhead who currently serves as the 31st Adjutant General of the Maryland National Guard. Kevin Dayhoff photo.

Birckhead serves as an adviser to the governor of Maryland. She is responsible for leading a force of more than 6,300 soldiers, airmen, and federal and state employees. Before becoming adjutant general, Birckhead served as the director of legislative affairs for the Maryland National Guard.

Brigadier General Janeen L. Birckhead was inducted into the Maryland Women's Hall of Fame in March 2023. Birckhead serves as the Commander of the Maryland Army National Guard and is dual-hatted as the Deputy Commandant for Reserve Affairs at the U.S. Army War College. She is photographed at the Fifth Regiment Armory in Baltimore. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

Westminster Council President Greg Pecoraro had the opportunity to work with Birckhead several years ago when they served together on the staff of one of Maryland’s U.S. senators.

“I’m excited to welcome General Janeen Birckhead to Westminster for our annual Memorial Day ceremony,” Pecoraro wrote in a recent email interview. “Throughout her career in the Maryland Army National Guard, she has distinguished herself in ensuring the Guard has been in the forefront of serving Maryland in times of need. Our Memorial Day ceremony has its roots in the American Civil War. Her historic appointment as Adjutant General of Maryland makes General Birckhead the only Black woman leading a state military in our nation, and so her presence at this event is all the more notable.”

I have been writing about Memorial Day in Westminster since 1964. Much of this discussion has been published before and hopefully will be repeated over and over again.

In 1868, the focal point of the cemetery was the Union Meeting House of Westminster. Since the summer of 1891 the Memorial Day services have been held at a large urn on the knoll immediately in view as one enters the cemetery from Church Street.

This rare photo, dated 1891, shows the Union Meeting House being demolished by workers. The building stood at the Westminster Cemetery from 1800 to 1891. Submitted photo

On June 3, 1899, the American Sentinel reported upon the various Memorial Day ceremonies throughout Carroll County. “Memorial Day exercises were held in this city on Tuesday under the supervision of Burns Post G. A. R. … Here, indoor exercises, preceding the strewing of the graves of deceased soldiers with flowers, were held in Odd Fellows’ Hall. …”

For an informative article on the Grand Army of the Republic, and the role it played in the early days of the Memorial Day commemorations in Westminster, please refer to Mary Ann Ashcraft’s article in Carroll County Times on May 13.

Advertisement

A number of years ago, historian Ashcraft graciously researched the Westminster history of Memorial Day for this writer. She found a definitive citation in the June 4, 1868, edition of the American Sentinel, which reported, “In accordance with this notice, some of the ladies of our city proceeded to the Cemetery on Saturday, and strewed flowers on the graves of our fallen heroes. …”

Westminster Mayor Dr. Mona Becker, and Councilmembers Ann Gilbert and Kevin Dayhoff, participate in the Memorial Day ceremonies on May 31, 2021. Photo by Caroline Babylon.

Mary B. Shellman led the annual parade until 1922. At that time, she turned the parade over to the American Legion Post 31, which continues the tradition. According to oral tradition, my grandfather, William Earl Wright, who was one of the original members of the local Westminster legion post, helped convince the legion to take over the parade. Wright served in the military police in the cavalry, stateside, in World War I.

In the early days of the Memorial Day ceremonies, the commemoration services were held at the Odd Fellows Hall at the corner of East Main Street and Lincoln Road where, incidentally, the Westminster city offices were also located from 1882-1897.

The Carroll County Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Park was dedicated on May 28, 1990. It is located across the street from the historic Courthouse in Westminster at the corner of Willis Street and Court Street. This picture from May 21, 2020, shows the memorial after it was mulched, had flowers planted and had a spring cleanup by Vietnam veteran Walter Groomes, and Nickie Stephans, the daughter of Rick Will who was instrumental in the creation of the Carroll County Vietnam Memorial. Photo by Kevin Dayhoff

Much more research is needed to determine when the parade began at Monroe Avenue. In a correspondence with the late Charles O. Fisher Sr., in 2006, he reported that years ago, the parade began at Belle Grove Square and proceeded to the cemetery. On May 31, 2006, Fisher wrote, “I can recall first participating in the parade in 1923, when … the parade assembled at Belle Grove Square ….”

After Memorial Day we look forward to summer vacations, leisurely cookouts or fun at the beach. However, it is only fitting that on this Memorial Day we pause to remember and honor those who died so that we can continue to have summer vacations, leisurely cookouts or fun at the beach.

Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.