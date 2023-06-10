Kevin Dayhoff: Things keep looking up for McDaniel College

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

On Saturday, June 10, 1922, the formal dedication of the Hoffa athletic field took place on the campus of Western Maryland College, now McDaniel College.

Over a hundred years later, last weekend McDaniel College held a dedication ceremony for the recent face-lift of the water tower located in the heart of the campus.

On Saturday, June 3, 2023, McDaniel College conducted a dedication ceremony for the recent face-lift of the water tower located in the heart of the campus. A fresh coat of paint on the tower now features the college's trademark phrase, ‘Welcome to the Hill’ emblazoned on the all-white tower. Now that the face-lift has been completed and the paint is dry, the two sides of the water tower feature large green and yellow M’s for McDaniel's Green Terror athletics program. Kevin Dayhoff photo

According to an article written on Jan. 9, 2022 by Cameron Goodnight, a fresh coat of paint on the tower now features the “college’s trademark phrase, ‘Welcome to the Hill’ … emblazoned on the all-white tower, aimed at bringing a sense of pride to students and college staff and to the city of Westminster…”

Now that the face-lift has been completed and the paint is dry, the “two sides of the water tower … feature large green and yellow M’s for McDaniel’s Green Terror athletics program.”

According to the 2022 newspaper article, McDaniel alumnus Lee Primm said, “The tower is highly visible because it sits on top of a hill and that’s what we call the college – The Hill – that’s our pet reference to the college.”

On June 3, 2023, the dedication ceremony for the re-painted McDaniel-Westminster water tower was attended by many McDaniel and Westminster dignitaries including, from left to right, McDaniel alumnus Lee Primm, McDaniel President Dr. Julia Jasken, Westminster Councilmember Kevin Dayhoff, Don Rembert, a class of 1961 alumnus, and Westminster Mayor Dr. Mona Becker, joined by Westminster Councilmembers Dan Hoff, and Ann Gilbert. Photo by Caroline Babylon.

Cheryl Knauer, director of public relations for the college, said, “The tower project ‘would not have been possible without the passionate support of McDaniel and Western Maryland College alumni, especially Don Rembert, a class of 1961 alumnus.

“Rembert’s idea to paint the tower with McDaniel logos came to life due to the efforts of the WMC Heritage Society, formed by he and his wife, Judy, in 2004.

Primm contacted Westminster City Council member Tony Chiavacci, who skillfully coordinated the McDaniel initiative to paint the tower with city officials.

The dedication ceremony on Saturday was attended by many McDaniel and Westminster dignitaries, including McDaniel President Dr. Julia Jasken, the 10th president of McDaniel College and the second woman president in the college’s history, and Westminster Mayor Dr. Mona Becker. Becker and Jasken were joined by Westminster council members Ann Gilbert, Dan Hoff, and this writer, Kevin Dayhoff.

This undated photo from the early 1920s shows the Geiman farm in the background and that the McDaniel tradition of tailgating at sports events at the college began in the earliest days of the athletic field. Submitted photo.

In her dedication remarks, Becker spoke for many Westminster officials when she said, “This is just one of many examples of the excellent partnership the city enjoys with McDaniel College, and I look forward to working together in the future to promote the city-McDaniel connection.”

Of the tower, Becker said, “This prominent feature serves as the gateway to the college campus and can be seen from across the city. As mayor of Westminster, I am proud to join you today for the dedication of this water tower. The water tower was built in 1971 and has a capacity of 500,000 gallons. The tank was initially built to ensure adequate water pressure for the western part of Westminster. It currently serves the McDaniel College campus along with 715 homes and businesses within the Westminster water distribution system.”

Getting back to the dedication of Hoffa Field a hundred years ago: Many in the community know Hoffa Field for the great tradition of tailgating at McDaniel football games. Also, the running track, which circles the field, is always a favorite spot for health-conscious walkers and runners.

Today, McDaniel College is accepted as presiding prominently in the center, more or less, of Westminster. This was not the case, however, until around the 1970s, when housing developments began to grow to the west of the campus.

Tailgating was in full force at the homecoming football game at McDaniel College – formerly Western Maryland College, on Oct. 19, 1996. A groundbreaking ceremony took place Feb. 3, 2012, to replace the Scott S. Bair Stadium with the Kenneth R. Gill stadium. Gill was a 1961 alumnus and four-year player for the Green terror football team. Kevin Dayhoff photo.

In 1922, the campus was on the outer western edge of Westminster on the brink of a frontier of forest and farmland that stretched for 10 miles until one arrived in Taneytown.

According to a definitive history of the college, “Fearless and Bold,” assembled by Dr. James E. Lightner; the Geiman property, a 65-acre farm contiguously situated to the west of the campus, became available to the college upon the death of W. H. Geiman in 1920.

Lightner reports that the trustees of the college, “were always alert to possible campus expansion.” After the death of Geiman, the property “suddenly came on the market, and the board authorized [college president Thomas Hamilton] Lewis to purchase it for $26,201.

“It was formally deeded on March 31, 1920, using endowment funds. The purchase agreement allowed Charles Geiman to lease back part of the farm, while a portion would be used for new athletic fields.

An aerial photo of Western Maryland College – now McDaniel College, from the 1950s. Submitted photo.

“At the June meeting [of the board of trustees], the alumni visitors to the board stressed the urgent need for improving the fields, and the Buildings and Grounds Committee was empowered to act.”

Act they did. Lightner reports that “on Saturday, June 10, a warm and sunny day, the formal dedication of the Hoffa Field was held before an audience of 5,000.”

The future is bright. Things are always looking up for McDaniel College.

Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.