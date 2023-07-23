Time Flies: The Carroll County chamber has served the community for 99 years

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

To kick off Raising Cane’s stewardship in our community, the grand opening on July 18 featured a $1,000 check presented to Find Your Purpose – for its work in our community. The check for Find Your Purpose, the local non-profit spearheaded by London-Nicole Pettis, and Billy Lyve, was accepted by Melody Schudel from the Community Foundation of Carroll County, Skyler Williams, Jamie Howard, and many folks representing Find Your Purpose. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

On Tuesday, there was a long line around the Raising Cane’s parking lot at the intersection of Route 140 and Englar Road for the grand opening and ribbon-cutting of one of the newest post-pandemic restaurants to open in the Westminster area.

Raising Cane’s joins restaurants such as Collision Course, owned by Ashley and Tony Gerald, Covalent, owned by Jen Yang and Drew Cockley, and Akira Ramen and Izakaya in the Westminster Shopping Center. All have opened in the last year or so.

As is our tradition in Westminster, the ribbon-cutting was conducted by Mike McMullen, executive director of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, and Westminster Mayor Mona Becker. McMullen was joined by Richard Turner, the director of the Community Media Center of Carroll County; Jim McCarron, the former mayor of Taneytown and a current council member; Coleen Kramer-Beal, with the Velnoskey Wealth Management Group; Caroline Babylon, the executive director of Carroll Food Sunday; and the current chair of the chamber board, Brady Chapman of Penguin Random House. Becker was joined by Westminster council members Ann Gilbert, and this writer.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 20 Grand Opening Celebration of Raising Cane’s in Westminster Tuesday July 18, 2023. Those who arrived between 8am and 9am, were entered into a drawing to win a free “Raising Cane’s Box Combo” lunch a week for one year. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

To kick off Raising Cane’s stewardship in our community, the grand opening featured a $1,000 check presented to Find Your Purpose for its work in our community. The check for Find Your Purpose, the local nonprofit spearheaded by London-Nicole Pettis, and Billy Lyve, was accepted by Melody Schudel of the Community Foundation of Carroll County, Skyler Williams, Jamie Howard, and many folks representing Find Your Purpose. Find Your Purpose “aspires to elevate and empower individuals of all ages through mentorship, experiential learning, and entrepreneurship opportunities,” according to its website..

The event was covered by Jeffrey F. Bill and the Carroll County Times. According to the article, “Raising Cane’s debut in Maryland earlier this year was met with enthusiasm and long lines. The Louisiana-based fried chicken chain opened its Towson location in February, and has confirmed plans to open stores in Gambrills, Owings Mills and Columbia.

“While Raising Cane’s started out small with its first storefront in 1996 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, it’s grown into a national phenomenon… The establishment was named after founder Todd Graves’ yellow Labrador retriever, Raising Cane. … Raising Cane died in 1998, Graves raised two more yellow labs, Raising Cane II and Raising Cane III, who is still by his side today carrying on the legacy.”

And speaking of legacy – the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce has been our community’s leading business cheerleader for 99 years. The first meeting of the Westminster Chamber of Commerce took place on Wednesday, July 23, 1924. The organization became the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce on Jan. 1, 1973.

According to an article in the Democratic Advocate on July 25, 1924, T. W. Mather Jr., Charles W. Klee and C. Edgar Nusbaum called a meeting of “75 citizens” at the Westminster Fire Hall on Wednesday afternoon, July 23, 1924, “to consider and hear the views of the business men as to the advisability of forming a Chamber of Commerce for this city. The meeting was opened by electing William T. Mather, Jr., temporary chairman, and J. Thomas Anders secretary.”

Officers elected during the meeting were C. Edgar Nusbaum, president; Miller Richardson, vice president; and executive committee members Joseph Mathias, Carroll Albaugh, D. S. Gehr, W. H. Davis, William N. Keefer, Joseph E. Hunter and T. W. Mather Jr.

According to a history of the chamber written by Diana Scott, the chamber at one time maintained an office in Westminster City Hall.

This is not the first article I have written about the chamber’s leadership in the community. Portions of this discussion have been published before. McMullen has been the chamber president since September 2010. In a 2018 interview, McMullen explained: “Today, the Carroll County Chamber has about 600 members. … We are not just a ‘business organization.’ We are a civic organization. People would be surprised to know that many of the well-known community events here in Carroll are produced by the Chamber of Commerce, ... Events like the outstanding teacher awards, the drug and violence expo, the annual public safety awards and the Carroll Biz Challenge to name a few.”

There is a long history of business- and community-oriented civic groups in Carroll County. However more research is needed to determine the first “business association” in Carroll County. The chamber was formed 26 years after another business organization, the Retailers’ Association of Westminster, Maryland, was established on April 6, 1898 “for the purpose of the development and growth of the city and for mutual protection” against the railroad.

Of note is the fact that members of the Merchants and Manufacturers Association were invited. Apparently this association predated the retailers’ Association.

According to research for the Historical Society of Carroll County by historian Jay Graybeal, “The second Westminster Train station was a nearly new building in the spring of 1898 when local business men perceived the railroad as an indirect threat to their livelihoods. The April 9, 1898, issue of the Westminster Democratic Advocate newspaper described the formation of a new association aimed at protecting their interests. … A] meeting of the merchants and other business men was held in the Babylon Building on Wednesday night.”

Meanwhile, be sure to follow the Chamber’s Facebook page for upcoming events.

Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.