Kevin Dayhoff: The Carroll Theatre opened on Thanksgiving in 1937

The Carroll Theatre, now the Carroll Arts Center, is shown in 1938. The Art Deco style Carroll Theatre at 91 West Main Street originally opened on Thanksgiving Day November 25, 1937. Westminster purchased the Carroll Theatre in 2000 and immediately began major renovations for the historic theatre to be repurposed as the Carroll County Arts Council. (Courtesy Photo)

On Thanksgiving Day in 1937, the doors opened at the 850-seat, air-conditioned, art deco Carroll Theatre, ancestor of the Carroll Arts Center, at 91 W. Main St. Admission to the Carroll Theatre that year was 25 cents for adults and 15 cents for children. The theater stayed open for 51 years until the last film flickered off the reel in 1988.

The City of Westminster purchased the Carroll Theatre in 2000 and immediately began major renovations for the historic theater to be repurposed as the Carroll County Arts Council. Groundbreaking to renovate the old Carroll Theatre was held on a cold Feb. 11, 2002. The Carroll Arts Center opened April 4, 2003.

With careful programming and hard work, the Carroll Arts Center, under the leadership of former executive director Sandy Oxx and current executive director Lynne Griffith, has provided Carroll County with an invaluable arts, cultural and community center. By all measures, it is a great success with an even brighter future.

Sadly, the Carroll Theatre was segregated for nearly 30 years until the mid-1960s. According to oral tradition, it was the Baltimore Colts’ summer practices in Westminster that helped to integrate the city and the Carroll Theatre in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

A group of moviegoers posed in front of the Carroll Theatre, 91 W. Main St. in Westminster, in 1941. The tag line for the movie, "The Little Foxes," starring Bette Davis and Herbert Marshall, was “the film version of the stage hit, as the ruthless beauty whose ambition spelt the doom of three men.” The Carroll Theatre opened on Thanksgiving Day 1937. (Historical Society of Carroll County collection, gift of John Byers.) (Courtesy Photo)

“About eight to 10 of us held the first demonstration for integration outside the Carroll Theatre in the early 1960s,” according to John Lewis, a community leader and Carroll County native. “People were surprised that somebody had the audacity to demonstrate, but we didn’t disturb the peace. We simply picketed and went home.”

Today, Griffith, the Carroll Arts Council board, and the leadership of the City of Westminster are doing their best to make the Carroll Arts Center a welcoming, open and affirming place for everyone.

“Things are changing,” Griffith said. “This is not your grandmother’s Carroll Theatre.”

Eighty-six years ago the Carroll Theatre was part of an earlier era of a community that was interested in art and cultural events as well as the latest entertainment – movies.

As Westminster emerged from the 1800s, folklore has it that between the mud, dust, smoke, flies, horse and mule droppings, roaming cattle, hogs and dogs, perhaps the good ole’ days weren’t so great. Throw in 18 barrooms and all that accompanied them, and it paints quite a picture.

Carroll Theater possibly around 1942. The movie advertised on the marquee is Leslie Howard and Francis Sullivan in ‘anti-Nazi thriller,’ “Mister V.” The movie, directed by Howard. was released in England with the title, “Pimpernel Smith,” on July 26, 1941. It was released in the United States on February 12, 1942. The British Film Yearbook for 1945 described the movie as “one of the most valuable facets of British propaganda…” The Germans retaliated in 1943 when the plane that Howard was in was shot down by the by the Luftwaffe. (Detail of a photo courtesy the Lyndi McNulty family papers, digitally reconstructed by Kevin Dayhoff. ) (Courtesy Photo)

To get away from it all, long before the Carroll Theatre opened in 1937, Westminster had a number of “moving picture” theaters. According to “Carroll County Maryland, A History 1837-1976,” by Nancy Warner; the “golden age of business and entertainment on Main Street in Westminster occurred largely between 1900 and 1930.”

Westminster simultaneously supported three movie theaters. The Ki-Yi O Motion Picture Parlour and the Star Theater were both located on West Main Street, and another theater was located in the Albion Hotel, at the corner of Main Street and the railroad tracks. The Odd Fellows Hall, 140 E. Main St., opened an “opera house” on Feb. 1, 1912, that “quickly became the most popular movie theater in town.” Bear in mind, during this period, Westminster’s population was about 3,000 citizens.

The Carroll Theatre joined the existing moving picture establishments on land purchased for $10. Alvin Dohme is reported to have been the first theater manager. Of course, for many old-timers in the community, the theater was nicknamed “Brewer’s Theatre” as one member or another of the Brewer family worked at the theater since the mid-1950s.

The groundbreaking ceremonies which marked the beginning of the renovations to the historic Carroll Theatre took place on April 4, 2003. The Art Deco style Carroll Theatre at 91 West Main Street originally opened on Thanksgiving Day November 25, 1937. Westminster purchased the Carroll Theatre in 2000 and immediately began major renovations for the historic theatre to be repurposed as the Carroll County Arts Council. Westminster’s adaptive reuse of the former Carroll Theatre on W. Main St. in Westminster opened a new chapter in the history of the building. (Courtesy Stan Ruchlewicz)

Today, with so many writers, artists, and musicians living in Carroll County, recent advances in technology, and Carroll’s high quality of life, our area is poised and ready to attract many more artists as well as cultural and artistic shops, studios and venues to the greater Westminster area.

Arts programs and cultural events add to our sense of community pride and quality of life by bringing people together for a shared common experience. Arts and cultural programming add value to a family oriented community and serve as an incubator and creative outlet for our children.

Not only does a strong and vibrant community arts and cultural presence strengthen a community spiritually and philosophically, but it also strengthens a region economically. Arts, and cultural programs also bring a substantial return on investment to Carroll County in the form of tax dollars and increased economic vibrancy.

Arts and cultural centers are often an important factor used by businesses in their decision as to whether to locate in an area such as Carroll County. A prospective business will often gauge the health of a community by investigating the vigor of the non-profit community, the faith community, youth oriented programming, recreation opportunities and the level of art and cultural opportunities available for the community and its employees.

The Carroll Arts Center April 15, 2020. The groundbreaking for the beginning of the renovations to the historic Carroll Theatre took place on April 4, 2003. The Art Deco style Carroll Theatre at 91 West Main Street originally opened on Thanksgiving Day November 25, 1937. Westminster purchased the Carroll Theatre in 2000 and immediately began major renovations for the historic theatre to be repurposed as the Carroll County Arts Council. (Kevin Dayhoff)

Pam Zappardino, a leading arts and cultural advocate in the community said in an interview for an article in 2006, “I think that the Arts Center, together with the other venues in the community like the Carroll Community College, McDaniel College and Common Ground on the Hill, are a critical part of a healthy community. They bring people to Carroll County, and this is good for the economic health of the community.”

A region is not necessarily transformed by the power, quality and value of art, but by the greater sense of vibrancy, optimism and sense of self-worth it provides.

Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.