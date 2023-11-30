Dayhoff: In history of Westminster, Christmas has long been a ‘Treat’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

On Dec. 6, 1946, the Democratic Advocate newspaper ran an article with the headline, “City To Have Xmas Lighting - Retail Merchants Assoc. Secured Necessary Generators For Lighting Decorations.” The article reported, “Due to the untiring efforts of the Retail Merchants Association, Westminster will be able to have their Xmas Lighting as planned. The Association appointed a special committee, composed of F. Kale Mathias, and Paul Bonsack, who made the proper contacts with the Sheppard Diesel Engine Co., Hanover, Pa., through the Maryland Supply and Equipment Co., of Baltimore, who are the distributors for the state of Maryland.

Magic Main Street in Westminster on November 29, 2023. This year the second annual Magic Main Street holiday tree decorations expanded farther east on East Main Street. The Mayor and Council have expressed an interest in also expanding the tree lighting along Main Street to the east. For many generations the Christmas season has always been a special time in Westminster. (Kevin Dayhoff)

“The generators will be set up and operated at three different sections, being placed on the pavements. Adequate shelter and a maintenance crew for the operation will be taken care of by the Mayor and City Council of Westminster. Plans are to have them installed by December 11 and they will be in operation by December 13.”

This was remarkable because the previous year the city did not have any Christmas lights. A article published on Nov. 30, 1945 reported, “No Xmas Decorations Or Treat For Children Here - Announcement was made by Mayor Joseph L. Mathias that the municipal decorations for the coming Christmas season will be limited to the decorating of the tree at ‘The Forks.’

“Due to the lack of available manpower and the scarcity of required materials, the Mayor said the extensive decorating plan, which prevailed prior to the war, would not be resumed this year.

Christmas Tree and train decorations, flanked by gingerbread public works employees, adorn the Sentinel pocket park at West Main and Liberty Street at the railroad tracks in downtown Westminster. One of the earliest references to a community Christmas tree occurs in a history of the Westminster Woman’s Club which mentions a tree lighting celebration on December 20, 1928 at the forks of West Main Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Then, for many years, the annual Christmas community event took place in the Sentinel pocket park, before it moved to Locust Lane. November 29, 2023 photo by Kevin Dayhoff. (Kevin Dayhoff)

“Mayor Mathias also announced that the City could not offer the Christmas treat to the children of the community this year because of the limitations to the supply of candies and fruits.”

The Christmas season always has been a special time in Westminster. For many generations, long before our current tradition of an electric light parade right after Thanksgiving, the city came together for a community celebration and a parade called the “Christmas Treat.”

The Democratic Advocate carried a headline on Dec. 26, 1947, “3000 Children Receive Presents.” The article reported upon the “successful celebration of the finest Christmas treat to the children of Carroll County since the ending of World War II.

“A parade consisting of the newly organized Moleville Post of [the Veterans of] Foreign Wars drum corps with majorettes, marched from the Armory over Main street to the place of celebration. Santa Claus rode in a large float with a mail box, and Boy and Girl Scouts collected letters and placed them in the box. The parade ended at the ‘forks’ where the community Christmas tree was lighted.”

A record number of citizens lined Magic Main Street in Westminster to witness the 2023 annual Westminster Miracle on Main Street parade. For many generations the Christmas season has always been a special time in Westminster. (Kevin Dayhoff)

For much of the history of Westminster, the center of town was considered to be the “forks,” – the intersection of West Main Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Up until the 1970s, much of the main business district in Westminster was on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Times have changed. Pennsylvania Avenue is no longer the middle of business activity, and the center of town is now considered to be the park at Locust Lane.

Many years ago, including my childhood years in Westminster in the 1950s, a gift of oranges was considered to be particularly special. The 1946 newspaper article reported, “Many parents accompanied the children, and those under 12 years of age each received a box of candy, orange and noisemaker.”

In 1983, Tom Doerr penned an article about Westminster’s Christmas celebrations titled, “The Christmas Treat” in Westminster Past Times, a publication of the city of Westminster and the Downtown Development Committee.

The 2023 Westminster Christmas tree in the park on Locust Lane. This year the annual traditional tree lighting took place on a cold Saturday evening, November 25. For many generations the Christmas season has always been a special time in Westminster. (Kevin Dayhoff)

“For as long as anyone around Carroll County can seem to remember, the City of Westminster has sponsored an annual yuletide celebration called The Christmas Treat,” Doerr wrote. “A stocking full of candy and an orange are the traditional presents given by the City’s elders to the young of the area.

“At one point, starting in the expansive year of 1926, a noisemaker was added to the spoils. It is hard to picture today, but until the 1960s, thousands of children took part in this annual ritual of carols, a parade, speeches and gift giving. In 1934, four thousand treats were distributed,” Doerr wrote.

“Schools were closed a half day early so that all children might attend. The organizing committee for the affair membered more than 30 people, and the Christmas Treat appeared for many years as a separate and substantial category in the City’s spartan budget.”

Much more research is needed to determine when the Christmas Treat tradition began in Westminster. Although previous research indicates that one of the earliest references to a community Christmas tree occurs in a history of the Westminster Woman’s Club which mentions a Westminster community Christmas tree lighting celebration on December 20, 1928 at the forks of West Main Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

The 2023 Westminster Christmas tree and Menorah in the pocket park in Locust Lane. This year the annual traditional tree lighting took place on a cold Saturday evening, November 25. Participating in this year’s tree lighting was left to right: Councilmember Ann Gilbert, Council President Greg Pecoraro, Mayor Dr. Mona Becker, Councilmembers Dan Hoff, and Kevin Dayhoff. (Not pictured: Councilmember Tony Chiavacci.) For many generations the Christmas season has always been a special time in Westminster. (Caroline Babylon)

Historian Jay Graybeal reported in research he did for the Historical Society in the 1990s that going back to 1903, “The big event along Main street occurred on the afternoon before Christmas day. Miller Bros. held open house for hundreds of children.”

We are thankful that the City of Westminster continues to bring the community together with lights in the trees along Main Street, the Miracle on Main Street parade, a community tree and menorah lighting, “Santa’s Treat” in the Westminster Family Center, and a wonderful light display in the Westminster Playground. Happy holidays.

Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.