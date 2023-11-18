Dayhoff: The American Legion and Veterans Day have a storied history in Carroll County

About 60 folks, including military veterans and their families, gathered on Veterans Day at the former Westminster Armory on Longwell Avenue. Veterans representing all branches of the military were present. They stood proudly when their military branch’s song was played during the “Armed Forces Salute” portion of the program. Those attending had participated in conflicts from World War II to the recent wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and included Army veterans Carroll County State’s Attorney Haven Shoemaker, and Walter Groomes, who served in Vietnam.
Veterans Day is a day of honor set aside so that we may celebrate the freedoms that we enjoy, and the preservation of American values made possible by the dedication and sacrifice of the United States’ citizen-soldiers.
Nov. 11, 1918, was the official end of the Great War — World War I. The war came to a close on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.
In legislation that was passed in 1938, Nov. 11 was “dedicated to the cause of world peace and to be hereafter celebrated and known as Armistice Day.” As such, this new legal holiday honored World War I veterans.
On June 1, 1954, after World War II and the Korean War, Congress amended the 1938 legislation by striking out the word “Armistice” and inserting the word “Veterans.” With the approval of the amended legislation, Nov. 11 became a day to honor American veterans of all wars.
As long as anyone can remember, Carroll Post #31 of the American Legion has conducted a Veterans Day service at the historic armory. Indeed, Carroll County celebrates veterans, and first responders every day of the year.
According to an article written by historian Jay Graybeal, the Historical Society of Carroll County held its annual dinner meeting on Nov. 11, 1954. “The evening’s program included speakers from around the county who described the public reaction to the announcement that World War I was over. Harry J. Starr of Westminster recalled: ‘Notice was received early Monday morning, November 11, 1918. Immediately bells began to ring and whistles to blow and the stores of the town were closed. …’”
According to Starr, the celebrations continued that evening “with a parade starting at 7:15 p.m. from Belle Grove Square, which was led by a truck with a large bell announcing its coming. …
“The parade, which was a great success, ended on Willis & Longwell Streets and the occupants went to the Armory, which was already filled to capacity. … Mr. George K. Mather called the meeting to order. … The meeting was closed with the singing of the ‘Star Spangled Banner’ by Sheriff Thomas McNulty of Baltimore and the benediction by Rev. J.W. Fields of Union Bridge.
“That evening the firm of Sharrer, Gorsuch & Starr stuffed a suit and labeled it THE KAISER, which was loaded on one of the trucks and later burned on the campus at Western Maryland College.”
According to an article in the Democratic Advocate, on Nov. 11, 1921, “Armistice Day was celebrated in [Westminster with] a parade headed by the Westminster Band followed by Company H, and horses, pulling machine guns, Western Maryland College military students and Westminster Fire Department. …
“A demonstration was given with machine guns on Liberty Street extended, which was interesting to the crowd that watched the machines in action. A target was placed on the hill below Dr. Fitzhugh’s, which was riddled by bullets from the guns, showing the good marksmanship of the men. The bullets could be seen sailing through the air toward the target. …”
This year, after thoughtful deliberation, instead of a machine gun demonstration or burning an effigy of the kaiser on the Western Maryland — now the McDaniel College — campus, American Legion Cmdr. Marc Fisher, and the leaders of Carroll Post 31 American Legion decided to have a McDaniel professor, Lt. Col. Seth Hartmann, speak at the ceremonies.
Hartmann is the professor of Military Science for the McDaniel College Green Terror Battalion ROTC program. His numerous awards and decorations include: the Bronze Star, Iraq Campaign Medal, Parachutist Badge, and the Presidential Support Badge.
In his presentation Hartmann explained, “War and conflict can be found throughout history. But where we find war, we can also find peace. But wars don’t just end on their own. History teaches us that peace doesn’t just happen. It demands effort, sacrifice, courage, and commitment. It requires generations of women and men, willing to go to distant lands … as the Korean War Memorial in Washington says, ‘to defend countries, they never knew, and a people who they’ve never met.’”
Hartmann said it well, “This Veterans Day is an opportunity to honor the over 20 million living Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, Airmen, and Coastguardsmen who wore the cloth of our nation. Service doesn’t halt when the men and women who serve have returned from war. It does not even end after they hang up their uniforms one final time. …We should be grateful, not only for their time in the military, but for all they do to continue to give back to their country and its citizens, long after their discharge is signed.
“Over time, every enlistment or commission comes to an end, but a veteran’s service has no expiration date.”
Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.