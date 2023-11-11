Dayhoff: Don’t let the winter blues get you down

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

So, just like that, summer is over and daylight saving time ended on the first Sunday in November. Our clocks were turned back one hour at 2 a.m. on Nov. 5. For those of us who enjoy the long days of warmth and sunshine, what follows after the time change is grueling. The days are getting shorter. It is getting darker and colder and now the Veterans Day/Thanksgiving/Christmas/Hanukkah marathon is upon us.

The upcoming winter can mean storm clouds ahead for those who are not up and cheery for the holidays. Dealing with a number of human situations make parties and joviality painful for many people in our communities. Take time to celebrate the upcoming holidays with special people in your life. Take time to ‘be here now,’ and fully appreciate and grasp all that is good in your life. (Kevin Dayhoff)

To make matters worse, if that were possible, a recent article on the National Public Radio website reported, “Winter is coming. And while there’s lots to look forward to with the advent of cold weather, people with seasonal affective disorder (SAD) may struggle this time of year. About 5% of Americans are affected by SAD. Doctors say reduced light exposure and sleep cycle disruptions may trigger the disorder. Read about how to spot the symptoms and learn ways to cope with them.

“Try a SAD lamp to get more light and prioritize getting as much natural light as possible. Stop eating three hours before you plan on sleeping so your body knows it’s time to rest. Exercise during the day to cue your body to wake up. Be proactive about reducing stress. See a therapist, consider medication if you need it and make plans to celebrate small joys.”

Winter is coming. And while there's lots to look forward to with the advent of cold weather, this time of the year is tough-stuff for those who worship the sun and hate the cold. One way to combat the winter doldrums is to get out and get some exercise.

For many the Thanksgiving/Christmas season is tough enough. However, it seems to be getting longer and longer every year. It now appears that Veterans Day is the “new” Thanksgiving. Indeed, several media reports indicate that the seasonal marathon Christmas sales now begin the day after Veterans Day on Nov. 11. The season has become a vampire squid that has wrapped itself around our necks, annexed Thanksgiving and Halloween and turned November and December into an endurance contest of relentless responsibilities, expectations, and shallow end-of-the-year celebrations.

Maintaining our mental health is important for all of us, no matter what we do for a living. However, it is especially important for first responders. Westminster council member Ann Gilbert explained it well in an Oct. 8, 2019, email interview: “First responders are always at the forefront of each incident or disaster, and they ensure the safety and well-being of our city. They are, however, at great danger of being exposed to potentially traumatic situations that pose risk of harm to them or the people under their care.

Changes in the weather and changes in the circumstances of our life are a natural part of our existence. However the upcoming holidays and winter weather can be a slippery downhill for some. Take time this holiday season to check on your friends and family and reach out to those who may need a helping hand navigating the ups and downs of the holidays. (Kevin Dayhoff)

“This constitutes a great risk for the behavioral health of first responders, putting them at risk for stress, PTSD, depression, substance use, and suicide ideation and attempts. I believe it is one of our responsibilities as city officials to ensure that we can provide our responders with services that can assist them so that they can improve their behavioral health. …”

Not to be overlooked is that we are only six weeks away from Dec. 21, the winter solstice — the shortest day and the longest night of the year, which comesjust days before Christmas.

Many of us are looking forward to spending the holidays with friends, family and loved ones.

For whatever reason, though, contemporary American society seems to have turned a deaf ear and a blind eye to the grieving process and shoved it into a dark corner.

My sister-in-law, the Rev. Dr. Sarah Dorrance, a Navy widow, wrote in an email interview Dec. 15, 2014: “For many of us, Christmas is a bittersweet time of the year. It is a time when we may be sad, feeling alone, or grieving. It is a time for remembering loved ones” who are no longer with us.

“So how do we cope? How do we survive? How do we go on living when sometimes there seems to be very little to live for? Here are 5 basic steps, a very good place to begin.”

1. “Grief is a process, it takes time. While this seems basic sometimes ... we forget that grief is not something we ‘get over’ quickly. … There is no such thing as ‘closure.’ It’s more like a ‘new normal.’”

2. “Take time to grieve. Give yourself space and permission.”

3. “Tears are healthy. Use them.” One of my favorite reference books for working with military veterans is “Tears of a Warrior, a Family’s Story of Combat and Living with PTSD.”

4. “Find out how you ‘process’ things and DO it.” Dorrance explains that some folks use pictures. Some find that writing about your grief is helpful. “Maybe you process by telling your story. Find a trusted friend or a pastor who will listen to your story. Tell it over and over again, this helps the processing.”

5. “Don’t leave God out of the mix.”

Most important, take time to celebrate Thanksgiving, Christmas and Hanukkah with special people in your life. Take time to “be here now,” and fully appreciate and grasp all that is good in your life. God did not bring you this far to drop you on your head.

We light these candles in honor of our loved ones. We light them for our grief, for our courage, for our memories, for our love of our family, friends, and colleagues, and one for our hope. Don’t let the winter blues get you down. Find a trusted friend or loved one and talk about it. (Kevin Dayhoff)

We pray that you will find hope and comfort in knowing that you are not alone. Changes in the circumstances of our lives are a natural part of our existence. I often suggest that folks who deal with death and tragedy on the job, or have suffered a loss in their personal lives, find a friend and “keep talking about it.”

Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.