Dayhoff: Exploration Commons at Westminster Library hosts Kitchen Cookoff

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Last Tuesday, Exploration Commons at 50 East hosted an exciting Exploration Commons Kitchen Cookoff, featuring guest celebrity chefs Ted Zaleski and Lory Hierstetter from the “Two Sides of a Story” podcast. The sous chefs working with Zaleski and Hierstetter were Candace Birger and Nancy Farace, both familiar faces around Exploration Commons. Zaleski prepared pierogies and Hierstetter prepared ceviche.

It was as if the culinary rock star, Guy Fieri, had come to town with one of his Food Network shows such as “Guy’s Grocery Games.” Only instead of Fieri, we had one of our own Carroll County culinary rock stars, Bernie Vogel, of JeannieBird Baking Company, who served as the host with a celebrity cast of judges — all amazing folks in our community: Leticia Nortey, Andrea Berstler, Garrett Hoover, Tony Gerald, Ashley Gerald, Jennifer Yang, and Brooke Hagerty.

Advertisement

Exploration Commons at 50 East hosted a ‘Kitchen Cook-off’ on Tuesday, Oct. 31, featuring guest celebrity chefs Ted Zaleski and Lory Hierstetter – from the “Two Sides of a Story” podcast. The sous chefs working with Zaleski and Hierstetter were Candace Birger and Nancy Farace – both familiar faces around Exploration Commons. Zaleski prepared pierogies and Hierstetter prepared ceviche. (Kevin Dayhoff)

The cookoff drama took place in front of about 35 invited Carroll County guests. A write-up on the Exploration Commons at 50 East Facebook page, explained it best: “Ted and Lory tied together their love of stories with our library’s unique kitchen for a lively event emphasizing education, community, and storytelling. Bernie from JeannieBird Baking Company hosted and engaged with attendees, making this event an immersive one where everyone participated, and everyone played a part in making this a truly one-of-a-kind experience.”

The set of the cookoff at Exploration Commons was every bit as exciting as the set at “Guy’s Grocery Games.” For the second season of “Grocery Games,” “the show moved into an all-new market, a set built within a 15,500-square-foot warehouse in Santa Rosa, Calif. But there’s nothing fake about this store — it’s stocked with more than 20,000 items,” according to information from an article about the show on the Food Network.

Advertisement

Exploration Commons at 50 East hosted a ‘Kitchen Cook-off’ on Tuesday, Oct. 31, featuring celebrity guest judges. From left to right: Leticia Nortey, Andrea Berstler, Garrett Hoover, Tony Gerald, Ashley Gerald, Jennifer Yang, and Brooke Hagerty. Our own Carroll County culinary rock star, Bernie Vogel, of JeannieBird Baking Company, served as the host. (Kevin Dayhoff)

The cookoff took place in the state-of-the-art teaching kitchen. A promotional handout for Exploration Commons explained, “The teaching kitchen includes an entire commercial cookline, teaching island, commercial grade refrigerators and dishwashers. The teaching island is complete with an overhead camera projecting to nearby TVs to allow students a direct view of what the instructor is doing without crowding around.”

The kitchen at Exploration Commons is also the set of exciting classes. For a complete list of upcoming events go to the Exploration Commons website at explorationcommons.carr.org.

It was on Sept. 17, 2020, that the Carroll County Public Library announced that the Davis Library, Inc. had donated $200,000 to the public library’s new project — Exploration Commons at 50 East.

Exploration Commons held its grand opening on Dec. 18, 2021. According to a news release from the Carroll County Public Library on Dec. 3, 2021, “The new, first of its kind space, is located with the Westminster Branch at 50 East Main Street in downtown Westminster, Maryland. Exploration Commons at 50 East is an interactive space where people, ideas, and tools come together to create, innovate, and collaborate in a makerspace, professional teaching kitchen, and meeting spaces.

“Exploration Commons’ teaching kitchen brings commercial kitchen equipment and access to local and national experts. Meeting room spaces offer flexible seating arrangements with state-of-the art audiovisual equipment to support a variety of uses.”

Host Bernie Vogel delivers the results of the Exploration Commons at 50 East ‘Kitchen Cook-off’ on Tuesday, Oct. 31, before a live audience featuring celebrity chefs, and judges. (Kevin Dayhoff)

This year the Carroll County Public Library celebrates 160 years of service to our community. The first library in Carroll County was born at the height of the Civil War, in September 1863. Nancy Warner calls to our attention in her book, “Carroll County Maryland – A History 1837-1976,” that the Westminster Library was incorporated under the direction of seven uncompensated managers.

In the beginning “it was open to the public on Friday afternoons at the Odd Fellow’s Hall” at 140 E. Main St. Warner cites a September 1863 article in the American Sentinel: “The first fifty books were presented by a lady of this place. … Presently, [there are] nearly 300 volumes.”

Construction of the Westminster branch began in March 1978, on the former site of St. John Roman Catholic Church. “The Westminster branch of the Carroll County Public Library opened to the public in March 1980. The 40,000-square-foot library was formally dedicated on September 6, 1980.” According to Ann Wisner, the library spokesperson at the time, “the new branch replaced the Davis Library, which was located in a former Methodist church on East Main Street.”

Advertisement

Last Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, Exploration Commons at 50 East hosted an exciting Exploration Commons Kitchen Cook-off. It was on Sept. 17, 2020, that the Carroll County Public Library announced that the Davis Library, Inc. has donated $200,000 to the public library’s new project – “Exploration Commons at 50 East.” Exploration Commons held its grand opening on Dec. 18, 2021. (Courtesy Photo)

The Carroll County Public Library has been my portal to the world for nearly 70 years, and I have written about the library a number of times since November 1963. Portions of this discussion have been published before.

The last renovation at the Westminster downtown library took place in the summer of 2007, when the shelves were lowered from 7.5 feet to 5 feet, the roof was repaired, the carpet was replaced, and changes were made to the front entrance area, according to a Westminster Eagle article by Katie V. Jones on June 13, 2007.

Interestingly, in the 2007 renovations, the basement was discussed — in a future tense. According to Wisner and Christina Kuntz, the library branch manager, “Another step in the renovation process will be enclosing the basement stairs.”

It took the foresight of the current library director, Andrea Berstler, and her predecessor, Lynn Wheeler, to create the space we have today. We have come a long way from the 50-book lending library and continue to be a leader in the field.

Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.