Dayhoff: ‘Ode to Billy Joe’ and other Southern Gothic tales

Fifty-six years ago, in the late summer of 1967, we first learned from “Mama” that the nice young preacher, Brother Taylor “said he saw a girl that looked a lot like you up on Choctaw Ridge. And she and Billy Joe was throwing somethin’ off the Tallahatchie Bridge.”

I first heard the song, “Ode to Billy Joe,” by Bobbie Gentry that summer in 1967 on WCAO on the AM dial of the car radio. Bobbie Gentry is the stage name for Roberta Lee Streeter, who was born on July 27, 1944, in Chickasaw County, Mississippi. When asked about her style, she is quoted to have explained, “I just sing southern.”

“Ode to Billy Joe” is a wonderful example of Southern Gothic storytelling. At the time, I had many friends who liked the song but never paid any attention to the story line about suicide, family dysfunction and loneliness. There was a certain odd disconnect analogous at the time to society’s strangely sanitized view of the Vietnam War.

It was in this time period that I became firmly hooked on the “Southern Gothic” narrative tradition of storytelling and short story writing. I have written about Southern Gothic literature before, especially during the Halloween season. Portions of this discussion have been published before.

In addition to the context of the Halloween season, the topic of Southern Gothic literature comes to mind for a number of reasons. On Oct. 15, I had the wonderful opportunity to talk with Janet Kelly at the 50th anniversary celebration at Timber Ridge Apartments in Westminster. Kelly was my eighth-grade English teacher. Part of our wide-ranging conversation included a discussion of another wonderful Westminster Junior High School English teacher, Donna Connors.

Among the earliest opportunities I had to write about Southern Gothic literature came when Connors caught me writing short stories and reading books instead of paying attention in class. I was reading books such as William Faulkner’s “The Sound and The Fury” and “As I Lay Dying,” and “The Catcher in the Rye,” by J.D. Salinger.

These books were considered by Connors to be well above my grade level, and she asked me to do book reports on what I was reading in order to prove her point. She reviewed each “book review” with a concentrated critical eye. (I learned a lot about writing.)

She also did not appreciate my short stories about questioning much of society’s depersonalized, superficial approach to many of the complex questions of the day. I was writing “creative news stories” and cutting and pasting them into a “school newspaper.”

“Ode to Billy Joe,” by Bobbie Gentry comes to mind as Halloween is upon us and thoughts wander to ghost stories. Carroll County is awash in ghost stories.

Halloween ghost stories are fascinating as they often involve sanitized accounts of difficult aspects of unexplained historical events, enigmatic dialogue, and inexplicable characters.

Over the years, I have become much more enamored with Southern Gothic storytelling, which is frequently more creative and often more disturbing in the manner in which it peels away the layers of a community or society; yet does not tell a reader what to think, but nevertheless causes the reader to think.

Tennessee Williams once described the genre as stories that reflect “an intuition of an underlying dreadfulness in modern experience.” “Catcher in the Rye” comes to mind as author J.D. Salinger tells the story of a 16-year-old character’s experience with adolescent angst involving innocence, loneliness, confusion, juxtaposed with how society superficially addresses these dynamics.

Examples of authors of the Southern Gothic genre of writing include William Faulkner, Carson McCullers, Eudora Welty, Truman Capote and Harper Lee. Other names include Jesmyn Ward, Ron Rash and Toni Morrison who wrote the Nobel Prize-winning “The Bluest Eye,” and “Song of Solomon,” in which she powerfully describes how racism and discrimination can ruin a childhood.

According to one commentary about the story in “Ode to Billy Joe,” Gentry explained, “The message of the song revolves around the nonchalant way the family talks about the suicide. The song is a study in unconscious cruelty.”

Of course another intriguing feature of the story is that it takes place in “Carroll County:”

“And brother said he recollected when he and Tom and Billy Joe put a frog down my back at the Carroll County picture show.”

Gentry always remained circumspect about the haunting and mysterious tale of MacAllister. One thing we do know is that the Carroll County she is referring to in the song is Carroll County Mississippi. Come to find out, there are approximately 13 places in the United States called Carroll County.

The popular song remains an enigma as it so melodiously portrays a particularly disturbing narrative as it peels away the layers of indifference that contemporary society shows toward our fellow human beings – or in the case of “Ode to Billy Joe,” the loss of life.

In the song, the family of the narrator nonchalantly mentions the gentleman’s death: “Billy Joe never had a lick of sense/ pass the biscuits, please.” Of course the narrator of the story cares: “Mama said to me ‘Child, what’s happened to your appetite? I’ve been cookin’ all morning, and you haven’t touched a single bite.’” Other than that, they may as well been having a dinner conversation about the weather.

Happy Halloween.

Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.