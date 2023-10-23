Dayhoff: Annual Wampler Halloween pumpkin contest was a Westminster tradition

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Halloween season in Carroll County is a celebration of legends, history, imagination, and storytelling.

As with many holidays, much of the history of Halloween has its roots in the practical. Harkening back to the ancient origins of the observance, many communities have fall harvest parades that over the years have become known as Halloween parades.

Halloween was a day of religious festivities in various northern European and Germanic societies until the Romans and subsequently Christian missionaries appropriated it.

The term “Halloween” derives from ‘Hallowe’en.’ This is an old contraction of “All Hallow’s Eve” as it is the day before “All Saints Day,” observed by some Christians. All Saints Day used to be called “All Hallows” or “All Hallowed Souls.”

Halloween has always been popular in Carroll County. In addition to ‘trick or treating,’ and decorating for the occasion, folks looked forward to exchanging Halloween cards and attending costume parties. In Westminster a unique annual contest was sponsored by Westminster furniture dealer Atlee W. Wampler, Sr., beginning in 1922; involving pumpkins. (Babylon Dayhoff family papers)

The Celts of England had a calendar that began with Nov. 1 to coincide with the fall harvest of crops. Interestingly, the Celtic day begins at sundown. The harvest festival began every year at sundown on Oct. 31 when Druids in the British Isles would light fires and offer sacrifices.

The fires were intended to keep homes free from evil spirits such as “Sidhe.” Pronounced “shee,” the most notable of which are the “beán sidhe” or “banshees,” as when your Mom would say that you are acting like a banshee.

At this time of year, it was believed that the invisible gates between this world and the spirit world were opened and free movement between both worlds was possible.

Bonfires played a large part in the festivities and villagers would cast the bones of cattle into the flames to appease the spirit world. The word “bonfire” is derived from these “bone fires.”

One symbol of Halloween, the jack-o’-lantern, has its origins in the carving of a turnip. Although several hundred years ago pumpkins were quite smaller than they are today, colonials used pumpkins because they was more readily available than turnips, as well as larger and easier to carve.

No one seems to know where pumpkins originated; although the fruit is grown in every continent in the world, except Antarctica, it is accepted that the earliest came from Mexico.

The earliest evidence of pumpkins, according to several sources, dates back to possibly as early as 7000 B.C. They come in all sorts of colors besides the traditional orange, and some varieties can grow to well over 1,000 pounds.

For folks like me who love pumpkin pie, it is fascinating to know that according to the University of Illinois Extension Service, “The origin of pumpkin pie occurred when the colonists sliced off the pumpkin top, removed the seeds, and filled the insides with milk, spices, and honey. The pumpkin was then baked in hot ashes.”

According to local historian Jay Graybeal, a unique annual contest sponsored by Westminster furniture dealer Atlee W. Wampler, Sr., beginning in 1922, involved pumpkins. Recently, several readers have asked that I write about the annual pumpkin contest again. Much of this discussion was previously published in the Baltimore Sun in an article I wrote on Nov. 1, 2009.

Many years ago, Wampler owned a furniture store on Main Street. It later moved to the “New Highway” out on Route 140 in the building that now houses Goodwill. He was the first board president at Carroll County Hospital. The Atlee Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is named after him.

Beginning in the early 1920s, “Mr. Wampler invited local residents to enter pumpkins which he displayed in his storefront window [on] Main St. Judges examined and weighed the pumpkins and awarded cash prizes for the largest examples,” Graybeal wrote. “The first contest was won by Joshua J. Hesson of Westminster for a pumpkin weighing 90 pounds. He received a $7.00 first prize.”

Graybeal points out that “Wampler’s Pumpkin and Apple Contest continued for many years and became a popular local event. The contest benefited the winners, especially during the Depression, and also brought potential customers into Mr. Wampler’s furniture store.”

Wampler’s store window was “decorated with the large pumpkins, apples, and Hallowe’en suggestions and the Hallowe’en colors draped through the store,” according Graybeal.

“In the 1925 pumpkin show the smallest pumpkin to come in for prize money offered, weighted 50 pounds, the smallest pumpkin to win prize money in 1926 weighed 60 pounds or more. … Arthur Lambert of Medford brought in the largest pumpkin which weighed 127 1/2 pounds. The pumpkins were judged by J. Ezra Stem, John H. Mitten editor of this newspaper, and John D. Bowers the soda and ice cream man.

“The Tenth Annual Show in 1931 was much like earlier shows, however, there were additional agricultural products on display. Local growers entered sweet potatoes, sure crop corn, turnips … stock beets, gourds, quinces, turnips and pears.

“The judges for the pumpkin contest were James Pearre Wantz, cashier of Union National Bank; Truman B. Cash, insurance agent, and Claude T. Kimmey, manager of this newspaper.

“The prize winning pumpkin weighed 116 pounds and was grown by Woodrow Thomas of Sykesville. Thomas received the $6.00 prize; a tidy sum for the Depression. The judges for the apple contest were Langdon C. Burns, County Agent and A. F. Vierheller. A perennial favorite, Stoner’s Orchard of Medford, won the first prize of $3.50.”

Happy Halloween. Pass the pumpkin pie.

Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.