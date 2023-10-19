Kevin Dayhoff: Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman pays a visit to Westminster

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

On Friday, October 6, Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman, (in the light blue jacket,) came to Westminster for a fact-finding trip. Lierman arrived at City Hall at around 4 p.m. for some discussions, questions and answers with Westminster elected officials, Public Works Director John Dick, and other staff representatives and dignitaries. She also had the opportunity to meet with the folks who are spearheading the “Be Kind” – “Action For Kindness and the Kindness Stroll” initiative, Eric Miller, and Tina Thomas. (Kevin Dayhoff)

On Oct. 6, the City of Westminster had a visit from Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman. After representing District 46, in Baltimore City, as a member of the Maryland House of Delegates from January 2015 to January 2023, Lierman, 44, was elected to be Maryland’s 34th comptroller.

The purpose of the visit by Lierman and U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen’s Western Maryland regional director, Nan S. Mann, was to give them an opportunity to visit many of the community projects in which the state and the federal government have participated. .

Advertisement

These projects also required the efforts of Westminster Mayor Mona Becker, Westminster Council President Greg Pecoraro, and the Westminster Common Council legislative liaison, Dan Hoff, along with members of the Carroll County delegation to Annapolis: Dels. Eric Bouchat, Chris Tomlinson, April Rose, Sen. Justin Ready, and government relations specialist Neal Karkhanis.

Lierman arrived at City Hall around 4 p.m. for discussions, questions and answers. At City Hall she also had the opportunity to meet with the folks who spearheading the “Be Kind” — “Action For Kindness and the Kindness Stroll” initiative, Eric Miller, and Tina Thomas.

Advertisement

In a follow-up email interview, Thomas said, “We are grateful to the Mayor [Becker] and Comptroller [Lierman] for the opportunity to meet and talk about our work here in Westminster and how it extends throughout the State of Maryland.”

On Oct. 6, Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman came to Westminster for a fact-finding trip. In this photo, Lierman on the left, and Tina Thomas and Eric Miller of the Westminster nonprofit ‘Action For Kindness,’ stopped for a picture-moment in front of a ‘Kindness Envoy Merchant’ location at East Main Street and the railroad tracks, in front of the ‘historic Albion Hotel.’ The “Be Kind” – “Action For Kindness and the Kindness Stroll” initiative, features signs painted by local students for the Kindness Stroll fundraiser. Kevin Dayhoff photo

According to information provided by Miller and Thomas after the Lierman visit, “Action For Kindness is a … nonprofit fund of the Community Foundation of Carroll County. The Westminster 2023 Kindness Stroll is the first fundraiser for the nonprofit. … The Kindness Stroll encourages the community to walk downtown Westminster to visit local merchants and donate by voting for their favorite student-painted BE KIND signs. ...

“Funds raised during the Kindness Stroll go to support ‘Community Kindness’ projects through Action For Kindness and support three additional local nonprofit organizations, the Carroll County Arts Council, Boys & Girls Clubs of Carroll County, and Find Your Purpose.”

After getting together at City Hall, the comptroller visited the Westminster Street Department for a brief discussion with street Superintendent Steve Strawsburg, and Assistant Superintendent Zac Amoss. The city Street Department is located on Railroad Avenue. It relocated there in the mid-1980s from its former George Street location. It has outgrown its current facilities and needs to be updated.

Graham Dodge, the executive director of MAGIC (the Mid-Atlantic Gigabit Innovation Collaboratory) explains a “Ghost Kart” project in which students convert two gas engine go-karts to be fully autonomous electric vehicles. The goal is to eventually race them in an autonomous Grand Prix on Main Street in Westminster. On Oct. 6, Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman came to Westminster for a fact-finding trip. ARIC - The Autonomous Robotics Innovation Center, is a robotics training and STEM education facility in the heart of Westminster. Kevin Dayhoff photo

The entourage then visited East Main Street at the railroad tracks where it stopped to admire a “Be Kind Stroll” stop with Miller and Thomas. Next was a visit to ARIC — The Autonomous Robotics Innovation Center, part of MAGIC (short for the Mid-Atlantic Gigabit Innovation Collaboratory), a robotics training and STEM education facility in the heart of Westminster. In an email interview, Graham Dodge, the executive magician said, “Comptroller Lierman’s visit shows us that she isn’t just a signature on a check, that she’s interested in learning more about our community and understanding our unique challenges and opportunities.”

The next stop was the deli at 11 E. Main St. – Giulianova — and Tiombe Paige’s “trendy, unique, fashion-forward, eclectic, and bespoke” fashion boutique, Cultivated at 15 E. Main St.

Father and son Stephen Potorti Sr. and Jr. purchased Giulianova Groceria from Bill Schroeder in April. The business has been a Main Street landmark for nearly four decades.

Fellow Marine and musician Anthony Pasquale “Tony” D’Eugenio started the deli in May 1986. Westminster mourned when D’Eugenio passed away on March 17, 2004. At that point Schroeder picked up the business and continued the deli’s legacy as a mid-Atlantic regional “foodie” destination until this past March.

Advertisement

On Oct. 6, Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman came to Westminster for a fact-finding trip. One of her stops during her tour was Tiombe Paige’s ‘trendy, unique, fashion-forward, eclectic, and bespoke’ fashion boutique, ‘Cultivated’ at 15 E. Main St. After discussing contemporary dynamics of community leadership, much of the tour group took a break for some ‘retail therapy.’ Kevin Dayhoff photo

The Potortis now own and run the deli with Potorti Jr.’s children, Alyssa and Joe. Potorti Sr. says, “I really enjoy being here in Carroll County. The people are very supportive and it’s a great place to work. Kim Gregory is our sandwich maker and is the fastest sandwich maker in town. I learn something new every day and really enjoy making soups and pastas every day for the community.”

In an interview at Cultivated after the Lierman visit, Paige explained that “it is important for the community to support local businesses — and local businesses to support the community.” Paige said that she “appreciated the human connection with Brooke Lierman and meeting with the person who holds the office of the comptroller. ...

“Brooke Lierman took the time to come to our community to connect with us in spite of her busy schedule. Human connections are one of our core values — for me as a business owner and for us as a community,” Paige said. She referred to her mission statement, by which she lives: “We believe in shopping local and supporting our community. We believe in the importance of a friendly smile and a hello. We believe in making time for the things and people we love. We believe that free shipping can never replace human connection and that you don’t have to live in a big city to have big dreams. We believe in celebrating the small joys and that nothing matters more than family and friends.”

On Oct. 6, Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman, left, came to Westminster for a fact-finding trip. Walking east up Main Street, the entourage discussed with Westminster Mayor Dr. Mona Becker the Westminster water main replacement project, and stopped to admire the great work that has been completed in the Westminster Clock Tower. Kevin Dayhoff photo

Walking east up East Main Street, the entourage discussed the Westminster water main replacement project, and stopped to admire the great work that has been completed in the Westminster Clock Tower. After a whirlwind visit, the comptroller left Westminster around 6 p.m.

Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.