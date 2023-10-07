Kevin Dayhoff: Timber Ridge celebrates 50 years

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

On Sunday, October 12, 2023, Timber Ridge in Westminster will celebrate its 50th Anniversary. The entire greater Carroll County community has worked hard to support the senior housing development. In November 2020, members of the Westminster Lions Club including Karen Bullock, Wendy Beares, Kenny Carlisle, Floyd Freyman, and Bob Coursey; joined together to deliver 179 bags of groceries to folks at Timber Ridge - thanks to a generous CARES grant from Carroll County government and a helping hand from Walmart, Utz potato chips, Coca Cola, and ALDI’s along with countless volunteer hours from the Westminster Lions. (Kevin Dayhoff)

On Sunday, Oct. 15, Timber Ridge Apartments and the Ridge Residences Community at 101 Timber Ridge Drive in Westminster will celebrate its 50th anniversary.

What we understand today as “Timber Ridge” in Westminster is technically two entities that comprise one community in the southern portion of Westminster. Under the umbrella of Westminster Church Homes Foundation Inc., the corporations of Timber Ridge Apartments Inc. and Ridge Residences Inc. operate the two apartment communities.

Advertisement

According to a history of Timber Ridge provided by Sandy Ferguson – then the vice-president of the board of directors of Westminster Church Homes, for a June 2013 Baltimore Sun article by this writer – it all officially began in the fall of 1967 when, “Mrs. Betty Speicher, from Ascension Church and Rev. John Buchheister from the [Westminster United] Methodist Church recognized a need for housing for the elderly.”

Buchheister was the pastor at the historic Westminster United Methodist Church from 1964 to 1971.

Advertisement

Although housing for the elderly is well accepted in our society today, in the 1960s, this was a relatively radical idea.

According to the Timber Ridge history, “Bringing together members from 13 churches, Reverend Buchheister, acting chairman of the group, began corresponding with the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) requesting information on the Section 202 Housing for the Elderly Program.

A celebration of the burning of the mortgage for Timber Ridge Apartments Inc. took place May 16, 2013. Pictured from left: Ed Davis, original and long-serving board member; Jayson Luckenbaugh, president of the board of directors of Timber Ridge Apartments Inc.; Richard Boecker, president of Housing & Health Services Inc., the management company for the project; and Robert Iber, director of the Baltimore Multi-Family Program Department of HUD. The shovel being used for the mortgage burning had been used for the original groundbreaking for the project and was preserved by Betty Speicher and her daughter, Dianne Blubaugh. (Timber Ridge)

“On October 15, 1970: representatives from seven Christian Churches of Westminster, MD met to organize a non-profit corporation for the purpose of supervising the construction of and upon completion, the management of a 100 unit Senior Citizens Retirement Home…

“This board was composed of 21 directors, three from each of the seven participating churches. Those churches were and continue to be: Ascension Episcopal Church, Grace Lutheran Church, St. John Catholic Church, St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, The First Presbyterian Church, Westminster Church of the Brethren and Westminster United Methodist Church (WUMC).”

The origin of the name Timber Ridge dates back to the earliest beginnings of what we know as Westminster today. Westminster is the consolidation of five hamlets that came together under the name, Westminster in 1819. A history of the Timber Ridge initiative explains that Timber Ridge is the name mentioned in “old deeds [of] parcels of land in this area by this name.” The property was purchased from the estate of W. Frank Thomas on June 15, 1972, after the City of Westminster planning commission approved the project on Oct. 26, 1970, and the city annexed the property on Oct. 28, 1970. Construction on the project began in the summer of 1972. Charles O. Fisher Jr. helped as legal counsel.

Timber Ridge Apartments and the Ridge Residences Community at 101 Timber Ridge Drive in Westminster will celebrate its 50th Anniversary on October 12, 2023. (Timber Ridge)

The Carroll County Public Library Directory of Community Services reports that the apartment portion of the community includes, “100 garden apartment units (eight studio, 84 one-bedroom, and eight two-bedroom) [that] are situated in 18 buildings along Timber Ridge Drive. Apartment features include individually controlled heating and air-conditioning units, wall-to-wall carpeting, smoke detectors, and kitchens equipped with an electric stove, refrigerator, and disposal. Laundry facilities, social room, and management office are located in the community building.”

Ed Davis was the first chair of the Westminster Church Homes Foundation. Linwood Van Horn, a friend from Grace Lutheran Church, is the current board chair. Currently WUMC’s representatives to the board are the Rev. Dr. David Highfield, Gerry Reck, and Lorna Rice. Churches were not required to fund the program except with human capital of board membership. HUD funding was obtained, and residents’ rents are set as a percentage of income.

Rice assisted in the writing of this story.

Advertisement

The Timber Ridge history account reports, “in 1967, recognizing a need for affordable housing for seniors, seven churches in Westminster formulated a plan to provide housing for many who could no longer maintain their own homes… During the mid-1980s with all of the apartments occupied and the waiting list growing longer, Westminster Church Homes, Inc. recognized the need for additional housing.

The directors began planning to secure funds for and to build an adjacent three story mid-rise 80-unit project known as Ridge Residences. To comply with HUD legal requirements, a separate corporation was formed in July 1984 known as Ridge Residences, Inc. After numerous struggles the building opened in January 1993. This project included a … link to the original community center…”

According to information found on the Timber Ridge website, “Ridge Residences, Inc. provides a three-story; elevator equipped apartment building for low-income, active seniors aged 62 years and older. Ridge Residences houses 79 apartment units offering 19 studio and 60 one-bedroom apartments and is adjacent to the Timber Ridge Apartment community.”

On May 16, 2013, a group of Carroll County community leaders got together to share some memories celebrating the 40th anniversary of Timber Ridge. They celebrated the 40 years of tireless hard work by burning a stack of legal papers and its mortgage.

Timber Ridge reports, “The complex, over the years, has maintained excellent ratings from HUD and MDHCD, both in administrative and physical reviews. Together with the management company, Housing and Health Services Inc., the staff and the cooperation of its many residents, the board of directors has moved the community forward with continuing physical improvements over the last 20 years. The board reinforces its commitment to affordable housing for seniors.”

Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.