Dayhoff: Westminster Fire Department 200th anniversary parade scheduled for Saturday

On Saturday, the Westminster Fire Engine and Hose Co. No. 1 will continue a yearlong celebration of its 200th anniversary of serving Westminster and the greater Carroll County community.

At 10 a.m., the Westminster Fire Department will culminate its celebration with a huge parade featuring over 100 pieces of fire equipment. Approximately 75 of the fire engines in the parade will be antiques as much as 100 years old. After over two years of meticulous planning, the parade and subsequent antique fire muster (show) and open house have captured the interest and imagination of folks throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.

Westminster Fire Engine and Hose Co. No. 1 at 66 East Main Street from approximately 1921.

The parade will travel eastbound from the intersection of Monroe Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, to Main Street, to Longwell Avenue, to Distillery Drive, then back to the Westminster Fire Department station at 28 John St.

According to a recent email interview with WFD vice president Tim Bangerd, “The Historical Museum of the Westminster Fire Department is involved in restorations of the department’s two antique pieces of fire apparatus: a 1924 American LaFrance city service ladder wagon and a 1933 American LaFrance fire pumper, both originally purchased by the Westminster Fire Department.

“In addition to the two antique motorized apparatus owned and maintained by the fire department, WFD has also been fortunate to retain two of its original hand-drawn carts dating to the late 1800s. These key pieces to the department’s history and many other artifacts are displayed in The Historical Museum of the Westminster Fire Department.”

The origins of the Westminster Fire Department date to the earliest days of the city. Westminster was founded by William Winchester in 1764. The original town consisted of 46 building lots on King Street, now East Main Street. It was made the county seat of Carroll County in 1837 when Carroll County was formed from parts of Frederick and Baltimore counties. Before 1837, the principal portion of Westminster was in Frederick County.

The Westminster Fire Department is fortunate to have a number of historic accounts of the fire company, compiled by this writer, Bangerd, Caroline Babylon, and Westminster firefighters such as Milton Zepp, Jim Bangerd, Bob Cumberland, Jeff Alexander, Jeff Ausherman, Fred and Dan Plunkert.

According to various historic accounts the first mention of a fire department in Westminster, with a definitive cite, was in 1808 when the Maryland General Assembly “passed an act authorizing the raising of money by lottery to pay for a fire engine.”

The Westminster Fire Department 200th anniversary patch.

The Maryland General Assembly named several commissioners, who were charged with conducting the lottery. They were some of Westminster’s prominent community leaders.

It took another 15 years before the fire company was formed. The name of the first fire company in Westminster, formed in 1823, was the Union Fire Company of the Town of Westminster.” The first firehouse was on Church Street.

Although the early leadership of the fire company was also the leadership of Westminster city government, in 1851 the Westminster Burgess and Commissioners became so annoyed with the Union Fire Company that it ordered the company disbanded and the equipment sold. The fire company balked, and the dispute raged until 1857 when Westminster city government prevailed, seized the equipment and sold it for scrap.

After a series of particularly disastrous fires between 1868 and 1879, the newly formed Westminster Fire Engine and Hose Company No. 1 was incorporated in February 1879, in the face of enormous contention.

Throughout the history of the City of Westminster, there have been a series of historic fires. From the Great Westminster Fire of April 9th, 1883 to the Palace Livery Stable Fire that destroyed H. H. Harbaugh's livery stable beside the old fire station on April 6, 1906.

Throughout the history of Westminster, there have been a series of historic fires. From the fire in 1834 on Goose Pond Lane (now Liberty Street) to the Great Westminster Fire of April 9, 1883, in which a large portion of Westminster burned as a result of an otherwise small incidental fire with an inconspicuous beginning.

In this fire, a square block of the city, from John Street to Carroll Street was destroyed and fire companies from as far away as Baltimore responded by railroad.

One of the challenges of fighting the fire was the lack of water. That concern was one of the main reasons why the first private water company was created later in 1883. It was named the Westminster Water Company.

In 1901, a second private water company, the Citizens Water and Power Company, was formed. These two companies competed for customers until their consolidation in 1909.

On April 6, 1906, the Palace Livery Stable, right next to the old firehouse on Main Street, burnt to the ground. On April 12, 1924, a fire at the Farmers Fertilizer and Feed Company Warehouse, at the intersection of Main and Liberty streets and the railroad, threatened the rest of the block, only to be stopped by the heroic efforts of Westminster firefighters.

Westminster got its first ambulance in 1928, when the city’s Rotary Club insisted that the Westminster mayor and council buy one.

“Westminster Fire Department’s commitment to serving the community continues to this day,” Bangerd said “With responding to over 7,000 calls each year, over 50% of those calls being within the Westminster municipal city limits, volunteers and career staff continue to provide outstanding 911 services to all community members.”

Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.